How the Utah State Aggies have fared against the SEC

In a game that has been circled on many calendars for a long time, the Utah State Aggies will face the top-ranked and mighty Alabama Crimson Tide of the SEC Saturday on the road.

The contest will mark the 13th time the Aggies have faced a team from the SEC in their history. How have the Aggies fared in their previous 12 matchups against teams from the strongest conference in college football?

In short, not well. Utah State won its first contest against an SEC team back in 1970, but has gone winless since.

