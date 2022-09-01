Facebook Twitter
Utah State Football

How the Utah State Aggies have fared against the SEC

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Alabama defenders Roman Harper, top, and Mark Anderson sack Utah State quarterback Leon Jackson III, bottom, during the second half of their game Saturday Oct. 29, 2005, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

In a game that has been circled on many calendars for a long time, the Utah State Aggies will face the top-ranked and mighty Alabama Crimson Tide of the SEC Saturday on the road.

The contest will mark the 13th time the Aggies have faced a team from the SEC in their history. How have the Aggies fared in their previous 12 matchups against teams from the strongest conference in college football?

In short, not well. Utah State won its first contest against an SEC team back in 1970, but has gone winless since.

  • On Oct. 10, 1970, the Aggies beat the Kentucky Wildcats 35-6.
  • On Sept. 6, 1980, the Aggies fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 17-10.
  • On Sept. 12, 1987, the Aggies fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 41-0.
  • On Oct. 2, 1993, the Aggies fell to the LSU Tigers 38-17.
  • On Sept. 4, 1999, the Aggies fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 38-7.
  • On Sept. 8, 2001, the Aggies fell to the LSU Tigers 31-14.
  • On Sept. 4, 2004, the Aggies fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide 48-17.
  • On Oct. 29, 2005, the Aggies fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-3.
  • On Sept. 9, 2006, the Aggies fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 20-0.
  • On Sept. 3, 2011, the Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers 42-38.
  • On Aug. 31, 2014, the Aggies fell to the Tennessee Volunteers 38-7.
  • On Oct. 5, 2019, the Aggies fell to the LSU Tigers 42-6.
