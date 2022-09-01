‘Nerves are rising’ as Utes-Gators game nears. And that’s a good thing

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

The time for talk is almost over.

No. 7 Utah kicks off the much-anticipated 2022 season Saturday against a traditional SEC power, Florida, in a historic venue, The Swamp. In prime time before a national television.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher.

The Utes are not only picked to repeat as Pac-12 champions, but they are a popular pick to reach the College Football Playoff.

For Utah, what is the anticipation level for what’s coming this weekend?

“Pretty high. It’s game week,” said linebackers coach Colton Swan. “I’m losing a lot of sleep at night. Does that tell you something? It’s a good thing. It makes you want to prepare and work even harder.”

This game will be a homecoming of sorts for Florida transfer linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, who will be facing his former team Saturday.

“We’re feeling good. Nerves are rising,” he said. “We’ve been waiting on this for a long time.”

Utah quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson was named the second recipient of the Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship.

A Texan like both Jordan and Lowe, Jackson met Jordan when the latter was in the eighth grade and played against him growing up. Lowe, meanwhile, was one of Jackson’s closest friends from the moment he arrived on campus at the U.

“I appreciate y’all for letting me represent the guys this year,” Jackson told his teammates. “You all know how close we were and how much they meant to me. … Love y’all. Let’s keep this ball rolling.”

We’re supposed to have anywhere between 10-12K in attendance, which is phenomenal.



UF has ELITE SEC talent & a HC that learned at Clemson/Alabama. ... UF rarely loses at home (Alabama barely eked out a 2-pt victory there last year). ... It’s my understanding the crowd is right on top of you in what many claim is the loudest outdoor stadium in the nation, so it’ll be a formidable environment. … Can’t wait!

— AZUTE5

Florida’s has only won 60% of their games in the SEC in the last 3 years, are only the third best team in Florida according to most experts, only have 14/22 starters back, and have a brand new coaching staff and playbook. So if rankings are accurate, 38th ranked Florida should be mauled by the mighty #7 Utes and the 2nd team should be playing by the 3rd quarter. Right?



HMMM? This doesn’t make sense. Why is Florida favored to win at 52% by the FPI? Why is Utah’s betting odds only at -2.5 points and falling? That is less than a single field goal. Looks like the rest of the country and the people who are willing to put their money where their mouths are, aren’t sold on Utah’s resume of BARELY losing to OSU in the Rose Bowl or winning the pathetic Pac-12 last year. You could also sum it all up by a lack of respect for the mighty Utes.

— perilous times

