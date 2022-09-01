The problem with Liz Cheney and the Republican Party, according to Ben Shapiro

Rep. Liz Cheney lost the Republican primary in Wyoming but that hasn’t stopped her from planning ahead.

She even told NBC’s “Today” show that a White House campaign in 2024 is something she is “thinking about.”

Republicans haven’t exactly warmed up to the idea of her next move. Deseret News’ Dennis Romboy reported that Utah Sen. Mitt Romney isn’t encouraging Cheney to run.

“I’m not going to encourage anyone to run for president. I’ve done that myself, and that’s something I’m not doing again. I don’t know if she really wants to do that. She would not become the nominee if she were to run. I can’t imagine that would occur,” Romney told the Deseret News.

What did Ben Shapiro say about Liz Cheney?

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro recently discussed Cheney and why he believes that she hasn’t been able to fully get Republican support.

In a series of tweets, Shapiro said that the representative “fundamentally misunderstands why people are so passionately angry at her inside the GOP base. Which is why she actually lost.”

Cheney, in her concession speech, said that winning the primaries would have required her to “go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election” and enable “his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic.”

Referencing her remarks, Shapiro said Cheney’s statements were not true.

Shapiro wrote on Twitter that he believes the representative could have won in Wyoming if she hadn’t acted “as a front person for a Democratic committee dedicated to lumping together all Republicans and conservatives with January 6 rioters, and suggesting that anyone who would consider voting Trump 2024 is an incipient fascist.”

The political commentator stated that politicians like Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw didn’t go along with Trump’s ideas, but neither were they “enthusiastic participants in a broader Democratic and media agenda.”

Meanwhile, Arizona Republic columnist Elvia Diaz disagreed about Shaprio’s perspective on Cheney.

“She knows the Republican base has turned into diehard Trumpers willing and ready to carry out the unthinkable to destabilize the country,” wrote Diaz.

“Cheney represents the conservatives who still believe in the idea of America where people freely elect their leaders and everyone respects their vote.”

What did Ben Shapiro say about the Republican Party?

Liz Cheney isn’t the only Republican to lose steam in this year's elections. In another recent series of tweets, Shapiro said that constantly involving Trump in conversation only hurts the party.

“When Trump is attacked, Republicans immediately return to making him the centerpiece of the conversation — and this harms them electorally, as every poll is now showing,” the commentator tweeted.

“Americans vote against things, not for them. If Republicans want Americans to vote against Biden, they have to campaign against him, not against the FBI or the deep state or on whether Trump had the right to have boxes of classified documents in his closet,” he said.