How to watch the massive tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Five months after Taylor Hawkins’ death, a massive show from London’s Wembley Stadium is paying tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer who kept a steady beat for more than 20 years.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” reads a statement on Foo Fighters’ website, which noted that several of those artists will come together for tribute shows on Sept. 3 and Sept. 27 “in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon.”

“His bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life,” the statement continued.

Who is performing in the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert?

The show on Sept. 3 features a wide range of artists, according to the band’s official Instagram. Some of the big acts include:



Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich.

Blink 182’s Travis Barker.

Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson.

Kesha.

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

Liam Gallagher.

Joshua Homme.

Chrissie Hynde.

Supergrass.

Mark Ronson.

Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet.

Wolfgang Van Halen.

A special appearance from Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

Proceeds from the show will support two charities that Hawkins’ family has selected: Music Support and MusiCares.

Another tribute show will take place in Los Angeles on Sept. 27. According to the band’s Instagram, other major acts for that show include:



Sebastian Bach.

Miley Cyrus.

Joan Jett.

Alanis Morissette.

Nancy Wilson.

Nikki Sixx.

Gene Simmons.

P!nk.

Leann Rimes.

How to watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

The Sept. 3 tribute show for Hawkins will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium. Tickets for attending the show in-person can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Fans in the U.S. can catch the show live on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV and MTV’s YouTube channel worldwide, Pitchfork reported. Live coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. MDT, according to Foo Fighters’ website.

Paramount+ will also have the concert available on-demand beginning Sept. 3, with Pluto TV and MTV following suit the week of Sept. 5.

CBS will air an hourlong version of the tribute concert on Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. MDT, according to Foo Fighters’ website. MTV will follow with a one-hour special on its channels starting Sept. 4, with a two-hour special airing globally in September.

How did Taylor Hawkins die?

Hawkins — who had been with Foo Fighters since 1997 — died on March 25 in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was scheduled to play, the Deseret News reported. He was 50 years old.

Although an official cause of death has not been released, an early report revealed there were 10 types of substances in Hawkins’ body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants, NPR reported.

Foo Fighters called Hawkins’ death a “tragic and untimely loss.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band wrote in a tribute shortly after his death.

Several days later, the band went on to win three Grammy Awards, including for best rock album, per the Deseret News.