Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 
Will opener vs. Florida be fun ride for Utah’s Disney World-loving defensive tackle?

Junior Tafuna has been to Orlando a number of times to visit one of his favorite places

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna celebrates after an interception during a game against Washington State.

Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna celebrates after an interception against Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. The question is: Will the talented defensive tackle go to Disney World if the Utes beat the Gators Saturday?

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, the reigning Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, is looking forward to the season opener at Florida.

The Utes take on the Gators at The Swamp in Gainesville. And he has a special connection to the Sunshine State.

Utes TV

Utes on the air


No. 7 Utah (0-0)

at Florida (0-0)

Saturday, 5 p.m. MDT

Gainesville, Florida

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700


Tafuna has been to Orlando three times to visit Disney World

“I go there every year with my wife,” he said. “It’s a little tradition we do to get away from football and clear the mind. It helps. … It’s exciting. I love Florida because of Disney World. I’ve been down there and I can’t wait to play. The southern breezes — it’s amazing.”

Tafuna loves the song “Southern Nights,” which he says describes the lifestyle in Florida. 

“You know that song ‘Southern Nights’? That’s what it really is,” he said. “I’m just excited to go out there and play under those lights and play our hats off and to win.”

Tafuna said he’ll be ready for the intense humidity of Florida. 

“Oh, yeah,” he said. “That’s what I hope, man. I listen to that ‘Southern Nights’ song. It explains how good it is. I’m excited.”

