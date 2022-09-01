Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 1, 2022 
University of Utah College Football Sports

Another Pac-12 school has reportedly met with the Big Ten; Notre Dame remaining independent?

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
FILE - Washington’s Asa Turner (20) celebrates with Kamren Fabiculanan (31) after Turner intercepted a pass in the final minute of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Seattle, in this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo. Washington won 27-21.

Washington’s Asa Turner (20) celebrates with Kamren Fabiculanan (31) after Turner intercepted a pass in the final minute of a game against Oregon State in Seattle, in this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo.

Ted. S. Warren, Associated Press

Earlier this summer, numerous outlets reported that the Big Ten Conference was interested in potentially adding Pac-12 schools Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal, along with independent Notre Dame.

Last week, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the conference had “preliminary” expansion talks with Oregon, and on Wednesday, he reported that the same has now occurred with Washington.

McMurphy reported that, like the meetings with Oregon, the ones with Washington took place in Chicago. He added Wednesday that the discussions were had with lawyers and “consultants representing the schools and the Big Ten” and not university presidents or conference commissioner Kevin Warren.

Regarding Notre Dame, McMurphy reported that it appears the school “prefers to remain an independent.”

