Another Pac-12 school has reportedly met with the Big Ten; Notre Dame remaining independent?

Earlier this summer, numerous outlets reported that the Big Ten Conference was interested in potentially adding Pac-12 schools Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal, along with independent Notre Dame.

Last week, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the conference had “preliminary” expansion talks with Oregon, and on Wednesday, he reported that the same has now occurred with Washington.

McMurphy reported that, like the meetings with Oregon, the ones with Washington took place in Chicago. He added Wednesday that the discussions were had with lawyers and “consultants representing the schools and the Big Ten” and not university presidents or conference commissioner Kevin Warren.

Regarding Notre Dame, McMurphy reported that it appears the school “prefers to remain an independent.”