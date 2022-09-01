Drinking pumpkin spice without the latte: 5 non-caffeinated drink combinations to try

The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte has become a quintessential symbol that fall has arrived. The iconic drink came back to Starbucks on Tuesday, along with other pumpkin products like Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins. But if you don’t drink coffee, here are five fall-themed drinks you can try at Starbucks.

Non-caffeinated pumpkin spice Starbucks drinks

Ready to enjoy fall, but without the caffeine. Try these non-caffeinated pumpkin spice drinks from Starbucks. A couple of these involve substitutions, so be patient with your barista when you order.

Pumpkin Spice Creme Frappucino

If you are in the mood for a blended drink, order this. The drink usually comes with three pumps of the Frappucino roast, but you can ask for it to be creme based with no coffee. You can find the creme option on the menu.

Pumpkin Vanilla Frappucino

To order this drink, ask for a Vanilla Bean (not Caffe Vanilla!) Frappucino with a pump or two of pumpkin sauce and pumpkin spice syrup, and a pump of brown sugar syrup. It’s worth it to ask for only one scoop of vanilla bean powder in this instance so the vanilla does not overpower the pumpkin.

The Apple Crisp Oatmilk Creme Frappucino

Just like the Pumpkin Spice Creme Frappucino, this is already on the menu. Make sure to specify that you want the creme based option.

Steamed Apple Juice with Apple Brown Sugar Syrup

Order a steamed apple juice, but elevate it by asking for a pump of the apple brown sugar syrup. You could also add a pump of the regular brown sugar syrup. Sugar fanatics might add a drizzle of caramel on top. For the aesthetic, obviously.

Peach Tranquility Herbal Tea with Apple Brown Sugar Syrup and a Splash of Oatmilk

Order a steaming hot cup of the herbal peach tea. This herbal tea is amazing on its own, but elevate it by adding a splash of oatmilk and a pump of the apple brown sugar syrup. It’s an unexpected connection, but it marries together the flavors of summer and fall.

The bonus drink: Order a steamed milk (oatmilk works better for this one) with two or three pumps of pumpkin sauce, one pump of vanilla syrup and pumpkin spice topping.

