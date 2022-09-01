How Aaron Rodgers feels about Joe Biden, Barack Obama and politics in general

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t think much of the world of politics, but he does have a lot of respect for former President Barack Obama’s golf game.

During his recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the Green Bay Packers quarterback discussed beating Obama at golf — “I had one of the rounds of my life,” Rodgers said — and his admiration for the former president’s sharp mind, among other things.

Obama “was the best president in my lifetime for sure. He was the most statesman-like (and) the most articulate. He was the most reasonable and measured. ... He embodied, in my mind, what I would like to represent the United States,” Rogan said, before praising the former president’s basketball skills.

Rodgers and Rogan also addressed their mutual disregard for President Joe Biden, who once made fun of the quarterback for his skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“(Biden) is not a fan of mine, I don’t think. ... He was in Wisconsin for a rally, and he said, ‘Tell your quarterback to get vaccinated,’” Rodgers said.

At another point, the football player argued that Democrats are probably embarrassed about where the Democratic Party stands today.

“Democrats have got to be thinking, ‘How do we go from Obama to this?’” Rodgers said.

The answer, according to the NFL’s reigning MVP, is that politics always involves drastic swings. You go from one extreme to the other every four or eight years, Rodgers claimed.

“That’s why I would say politics is a sham,” he said.

Rodgers said that people who called him a “right wing anti-vaxxer” last year amid his vaccination controversy failed to recognize that he dislikes politics in general.

Rogan agreed that American politics is a mess, and that politicians from any party face the same depressing fate.

“No matter who you are (or) what you represent ... people make up stories about you,” Rogan said.