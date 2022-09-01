Who is new Utah Jazzman Lauri Markkanen?

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Utah Jazz traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In exchange, the Jazz will receive three unprotected first-round picks and two picks swaps, as well as Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.

Who is Markkanen?

Age: 25.

Height: 7-foot.

Weight: 240 pounds.

From: Vantaa, Finland. He played collegiately at Arizona.

Drafted: Seventh overall by Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2017 NBA draft. His rights were traded on draft night to the Chicago Bulls, where he played his first four NBA seasons. In August 2021, Markannen was traded to the Cavaliers, where he spent the 2021-22 season.

Contract: He’s in the second year of a four-year contract worth more than $67 million, according to Spotrac, with a base salary of $15.7 million this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Career averages: 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 29.7 minutes played.

Did you know?: Markannen was named to the NBA all-rookie first team in 2018.

