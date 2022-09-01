Some of the top Twitter reactions to the Utah Jazz’s trade of Donovan Mitchell

As is usually the case when big news occurs, there was significant reaction on Twitter after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the Utah Jazz are trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round draft picks and two pick swaps.
Here is some of the reaction that took place:
Gonna miss you so bad. Love you Spida. You'll always have a place in this Jazz fan's heart. Let's Go!! 🕷️💙— Alan 'Jedi' Zaugg (@jedizaugg) September 1, 2022
Welcome to the east @spidadmitchell im locking that up 😁— Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) September 1, 2022
NEW LOOK SPIDA 🕷— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 1, 2022
I'll miss Rookie/2nd year Donovan the most. Definitely won't boo him but definitely not as sad as the Rudy trade.— LJ (@LJLewis_11) September 1, 2022
As long as I live I’m a Donny Buckets believer. Right when things were darkest, dude parachuted in and gave us so many memories. So much joy.— Dustino's Pizza (@dustinlocke) September 1, 2022
How long until TNT pulls that Jazz-Knicks broadcast in November 😬— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) September 1, 2022
Me returning to Jazz fanhood pic.twitter.com/MHLGE6EAxt— Urqshire Hathaway (@UrqMyHeart) September 1, 2022
I waited on a player like Donovan the entirety of my fandom leading up to 2017. I’ll spend the rest of my time as a jazz fan wishing we had someone on our roster as good, charismatic, and magical as him.— Bruno Starzz (@getsit) September 1, 2022
Most first round picks in the next 7 drafts:— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 1, 2022
15 — OKC
15 — Jazz pic.twitter.com/gGYOllGmDT
a couple of these picks have protections, not enough characters to fit it all of Danny Ainge's work in there.— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 1, 2022
The Jazz grabbing first-round picks pic.twitter.com/9YQTId17Ti— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 1, 2022
Danny amassing 1st round picks pic.twitter.com/YNEA40SWqu— Jazz Uniform Tracker (@JazzUniTracker) September 1, 2022
It’ll be a glorious tank for the Utah Jazz. This roster is so weak:— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 1, 2022
Conley / Clarkson / Butler
Sexton / Beasley / Agbaji
Bogdanovic / THT
Vanderbilt / Markkanen
Kessler / Gay
A ton of firsts plus swaps, more vets to deal, and a frontrunner in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.
Honestly I kind of appreciate how aggressive and proactive Ryan Smith is. He recognized that the team had a mid-playoffs ceiling and was unsatisfied with that so he’s making big changes that will hopefully remedy that.— Brittany G (@Fibby1123) September 1, 2022
Danny got us 13 unprotected firsts from a core that never made it out of the second round of the playoffs LOLLLL— DJ Nelson (@danford_jacob) September 1, 2022
The joke is on everyone else here.
Lauri Markkanen had a phenomenal rookie season. Hopefully he can return to form with the Jazz.— Dave Slomalockton (@slomalockton41) September 1, 2022
Ahhh another day where my fellow #Knicks fans have to get laughed at. Wonderful. https://t.co/nuVy45Jhnh— Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) September 1, 2022
Rudy Gobert + Donovan Mitchell = First round playoff exits.— Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) September 1, 2022
Rudy Gobert + Donovan Mitchell = Sexton, Markkanen, Agbaji, Beasley, Beverly, Bolmaro, Kessler, Vanderbilt, 7 1st round picks, 3 pick-swaps.
Cavaliers had the 7th best defensive rating in the NBA last season. They keep their core (Garland, Mobley, Allen), and acquire an elite offensive player in Donovan Mitchell.— Ben Mehić (@BenMehicNBA) September 1, 2022
What a rebuild. Koby Altman.👏
If RJ and two firsts were really offered, I’d do that 10 out of 10 times over the Cleveland package.— Russillo (@ryenarussillo) September 1, 2022
I can’t wait to watch the Cavs.
@spidadmitchell thank you for everything Don! You were such a breathe of fresh air for the Utah Jazz and their fans. You arrived and made us love basketball again. Best of luck in Cleveland!— Kris with a K (@KrisEMLM) September 1, 2022
Jazz get lots in return so they can draft what they hope will be young star players who will only want to leave the franchise like all the others https://t.co/vclSr7QkzW— Kevin Graham (@KGrahamSports) September 1, 2022
Cavs have an explosive offensive backcourt with probably the best rim-protecting duo on their front line. They’re young. They have four guys who have made an All-Star team or will at some point soon. They were a .600+ team before the injuries last season. They’re legit.— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) September 1, 2022
My initial thought is that Utah is relying on Donovan Mitchell possibly leaving Cleveland in 3 years.— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 1, 2022
For right now, this is a home run trade for Cleveland.