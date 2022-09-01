Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 1, 2022 
Utah Jazz Sports

Some of the top Twitter reactions to the Utah Jazz’s trade of Donovan Mitchell

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) smiles during an game against the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City on Feb. 25, 2022.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) smiles during an NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The Jazz won 114-109. As is usually the case when big news occurs, there was significant reaction on Twitter after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the Utah Jazz are trading Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round draft picks and two pick swaps.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

As is usually the case when big news occurs, there was significant reaction on Twitter after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the Utah Jazz are trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round draft picks and two pick swaps.

Here is some of the reaction that took place:

