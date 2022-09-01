Some of the top Twitter reactions to the Utah Jazz’s trade of Donovan Mitchell

As is usually the case when big news occurs, there was significant reaction on Twitter after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the Utah Jazz are trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round draft picks and two pick swaps.

Here is some of the reaction that took place:

Gonna miss you so bad. Love you Spida. You'll always have a place in this Jazz fan's heart. Let's Go!! 🕷️💙 — Alan 'Jedi' Zaugg (@jedizaugg) September 1, 2022

Wow — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) September 1, 2022

Welcome to the east @spidadmitchell im locking that up 😁 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) September 1, 2022

I'll miss Rookie/2nd year Donovan the most. Definitely won't boo him but definitely not as sad as the Rudy trade. — LJ (@LJLewis_11) September 1, 2022

As long as I live I’m a Donny Buckets believer. Right when things were darkest, dude parachuted in and gave us so many memories. So much joy.



Thank you @spidadmitchell — Dustino's Pizza (@dustinlocke) September 1, 2022

How long until TNT pulls that Jazz-Knicks broadcast in November 😬 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) September 1, 2022

Me returning to Jazz fanhood pic.twitter.com/MHLGE6EAxt — Urqshire Hathaway (@UrqMyHeart) September 1, 2022

just Trust The Process, jazz fans — Griffin Adams (@GriffDoug) September 1, 2022

I waited on a player like Donovan the entirety of my fandom leading up to 2017. I’ll spend the rest of my time as a jazz fan wishing we had someone on our roster as good, charismatic, and magical as him. — Bruno Starzz (@getsit) September 1, 2022

2022 Utah Jazz - We just wanna have fun — hUmiDiTYDaddy (@utedaddy) September 1, 2022

Most first round picks in the next 7 drafts:



15 — OKC

15 — Jazz pic.twitter.com/gGYOllGmDT — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 1, 2022

a couple of these picks have protections, not enough characters to fit it all of Danny Ainge's work in there. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 1, 2022

The Jazz grabbing first-round picks pic.twitter.com/9YQTId17Ti — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 1, 2022

Danny amassing 1st round picks pic.twitter.com/YNEA40SWqu — Jazz Uniform Tracker (@JazzUniTracker) September 1, 2022

It’ll be a glorious tank for the Utah Jazz. This roster is so weak:



Conley / Clarkson / Butler

Sexton / Beasley / Agbaji

Bogdanovic / THT

Vanderbilt / Markkanen

Kessler / Gay



A ton of firsts plus swaps, more vets to deal, and a frontrunner in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 1, 2022

Honestly I kind of appreciate how aggressive and proactive Ryan Smith is. He recognized that the team had a mid-playoffs ceiling and was unsatisfied with that so he’s making big changes that will hopefully remedy that. — Brittany G (@Fibby1123) September 1, 2022

Danny got us 13 unprotected firsts from a core that never made it out of the second round of the playoffs LOLLLL



The joke is on everyone else here. — DJ Nelson (@danford_jacob) September 1, 2022

Lauri Markkanen had a phenomenal rookie season. Hopefully he can return to form with the Jazz. — Dave Slomalockton (@slomalockton41) September 1, 2022

kNiCKs hAve aLL tHe lEVerAge pic.twitter.com/PbhPbGzrnQ — Kris (@5kl) September 1, 2022

Common Knicks L — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) September 1, 2022

Ahhh another day where my fellow #Knicks fans have to get laughed at. Wonderful. https://t.co/nuVy45Jhnh — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) September 1, 2022

Rudy Gobert + Donovan Mitchell = First round playoff exits.



Rudy Gobert + Donovan Mitchell = Sexton, Markkanen, Agbaji, Beasley, Beverly, Bolmaro, Kessler, Vanderbilt, 7 1st round picks, 3 pick-swaps. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) September 1, 2022

Spida to Cleveland 👀 das tuff 🔥 — Maxisnicee (@maxisnicee) September 1, 2022

Cavaliers had the 7th best defensive rating in the NBA last season. They keep their core (Garland, Mobley, Allen), and acquire an elite offensive player in Donovan Mitchell.



What a rebuild. Koby Altman.👏 — Ben Mehić (@BenMehicNBA) September 1, 2022

Danny Ainge, sell my car — Cam Beck (@cam_utah) September 1, 2022

If RJ and two firsts were really offered, I’d do that 10 out of 10 times over the Cleveland package.



I can’t wait to watch the Cavs. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) September 1, 2022

@spidadmitchell thank you for everything Don! You were such a breathe of fresh air for the Utah Jazz and their fans. You arrived and made us love basketball again. Best of luck in Cleveland! — Kris with a K (@KrisEMLM) September 1, 2022

Jazz get lots in return so they can draft what they hope will be young star players who will only want to leave the franchise like all the others https://t.co/vclSr7QkzW — Kevin Graham (@KGrahamSports) September 1, 2022

Cavs have an explosive offensive backcourt with probably the best rim-protecting duo on their front line. They’re young. They have four guys who have made an All-Star team or will at some point soon. They were a .600+ team before the injuries last season. They’re legit. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) September 1, 2022

This would be a great time for the next lockout. — Bruno Starzz (@getsit) September 1, 2022

How many teams better than Cleveland going into 2022-23? — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 1, 2022

My initial thought is that Utah is relying on Donovan Mitchell possibly leaving Cleveland in 3 years.



For right now, this is a home run trade for Cleveland. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 1, 2022