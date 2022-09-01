Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Who is new Utah Jazzman Ochai Agbaji?

The Utah Jazz acquired 2022 NBA Draft pick Ochai Agbaji in the Donovan Mitchell trade.

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE Who is new Utah Jazzman Ochai Agbaji?
Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji shoots a three-point shot during a basketball game against UTEP on Dec. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji shoots a three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UTEP on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Utah Jazz on Thursday agreed to&nbsp;trade&nbsp;Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for three players, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. One of those players is Agbaji, whom the Cavs just picked up in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

The Utah Jazz on Thursday agreed to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for three players, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.

One of those players is Ochai Agbaji, whom the Cavs just picked up in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Here’s an overview of Agbaji’s personal background and playing career:

Age: 22 (April 20, 2000).

Height: 6-foot-5.

Weight: 215 pounds.

From: Kansas City, Missouri. He played college basketball for the University of Kansas.

Related

Drafted: Fourteenth overall in the 2022 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Contract: Agbaji signed a standard rookie contract in early July. He’s on a four-year deal worth an average of $4.68 million per year.

Career averages: As a senior at Kansas, Agbaji averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, according to NBA.com. The Jayhawks won the national championship in March, and Agbaji was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Did you know?: Agbaji is not the first 2022 draft pick acquired by the Utah Jazz in a trade this summer. The Jazz got Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round pick Walker Kessler in the Rudy Gobert trade.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Who is new Utah Jazzman Collin Sexton?
Who is new Utah Jazzman Lauri Markkanen?
Brian Windhorst was mocked for asking ‘What’s going on in Utah?’ Did he get the last laugh?
How the real Donovan Mitchell trade deal compares to this summer’s rumors
Utah Jazz reportedly trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland Cavaliers
Former Utes star Andre Miller has a new coaching job, and it has ties to the NBA