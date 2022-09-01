Who is new Utah Jazzman Ochai Agbaji?

The Utah Jazz on Thursday agreed to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for three players, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.

One of those players is Ochai Agbaji, whom the Cavs just picked up in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Here’s an overview of Agbaji’s personal background and playing career:

Age: 22 (April 20, 2000).

Height: 6-foot-5.

Weight: 215 pounds.

From: Kansas City, Missouri. He played college basketball for the University of Kansas.

Drafted: Fourteenth overall in the 2022 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Contract: Agbaji signed a standard rookie contract in early July. He’s on a four-year deal worth an average of $4.68 million per year.

Career averages: As a senior at Kansas, Agbaji averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, according to NBA.com. The Jayhawks won the national championship in March, and Agbaji was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Did you know?: Agbaji is not the first 2022 draft pick acquired by the Utah Jazz in a trade this summer. The Jazz got Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round pick Walker Kessler in the Rudy Gobert trade.