Who is new Utah Jazzman Collin Sexton?

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Utah Jazz traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In exchange, the Jazz will receive three unprotected first-round picks and two picks swaps, as well as Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.

Who is Sexton?

Age: 23.

Height: 6-foot-1.

Weight: 190 pounds.

From: Marietta, Georgia. He played collegiately at Alabama.

Drafted: Eighth overall by Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA draft. He played his first four seasons in the NBA with Cleveland.

Contract: Sexton will sign a four-year, $72 million contract in a sign-and-trade with the Jazz, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. That will include a base salary of $16.7 million this year, according to Spotrac. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Career averages: 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.9 minutes played.

Did you know?: Sexton was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school in 2017, then made NBA all-rookie second team in 2019.