Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Who is new Utah Jazzman Collin Sexton?

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Who is new Utah Jazzman Collin Sexton?
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton (2) drives against Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard (0) on Nov. 3, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton (2) drives against Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Cleveland.

Tony Dejak, Associated Press

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Utah Jazz traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In exchange, the Jazz will receive three unprotected first-round picks and two picks swaps, as well as Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.

Who is Sexton?

Age: 23.

Height: 6-foot-1.

Weight: 190 pounds.

From: Marietta, Georgia. He played collegiately at Alabama.

Related

Drafted: Eighth overall by Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA draft. He played his first four seasons in the NBA with Cleveland. 

Contract: Sexton will sign a four-year, $72 million contract in a sign-and-trade with the Jazz, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. That will include a base salary of $16.7 million this year, according to Spotrac. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Career averages: 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.9 minutes played.

Did you know?: Sexton was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school in 2017, then made NBA all-rookie second team in 2019.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Who is new Utah Jazzman Ochai Agbaji?
Who is new Utah Jazzman Lauri Markkanen?
Brian Windhorst was mocked for asking ‘What’s going on in Utah?’ Did he get the last laugh?
How the real Donovan Mitchell trade deal compares to this summer’s rumors
Utah Jazz reportedly trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland Cavaliers
Former Utes star Andre Miller has a new coaching job, and it has ties to the NBA