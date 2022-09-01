Facebook Twitter
When will Donovan Mitchell return to Salt Lake City?

The Jazz are finalizing a trade to send the All-Star guard to the Cavaliers

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steals the tip as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Donovan Mitchell won’t be suiting up at Vivint Arena anytime soon — the Utah Jazz are finalizing a trade that will send the All-Star guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When will Mitchell, who spent his first five NBA seasons with the Jazz, return to Salt Lake City?

Mark Tuesday, Jan. 10 on your calendar — that’s the lone time Utah will host Cleveland during the 2022-23 season.

That isn’t the first time Mitchell will face his former team, though.

The Jazz will travel to face the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Monday, Dec. 19.

