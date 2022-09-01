When will Donovan Mitchell return to Salt Lake City?

Donovan Mitchell won’t be suiting up at Vivint Arena anytime soon — the Utah Jazz are finalizing a trade that will send the All-Star guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When will Mitchell, who spent his first five NBA seasons with the Jazz, return to Salt Lake City?

Mark Tuesday, Jan. 10 on your calendar — that’s the lone time Utah will host Cleveland during the 2022-23 season.

That isn’t the first time Mitchell will face his former team, though.

The Jazz will travel to face the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Monday, Dec. 19.