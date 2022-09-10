Why stars from ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Stranger Things’ are coming to Utah
FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is just a couple of weeks away, but the event is still expanding its lineup
FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is just a couple of weeks away, but the event is still expanding its lineup.
Earlier this week, FanX announced that “The Karate Kid”/“Cobra Kai” star William Zabka and “Stranger Things” star Eduardo Franco are joining the convention. This year’s event, which runs Sept. 22-24 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, includes some major names — William Shatner, Anthony Michael Hall and Cary Elwes, to name just a few.
Here’s the full list of all the FanX guest artists to expect. For information on schedule, tickets and photo-ops, visit fanxsaltlake.com.
‘Star Trek’
- William Shatner.
- Brent Spiner.
- John De Lancie.
‘Stranger Things’
- Gaten Matarazzo.
- Eduardo Franco.
- Grace Van Dien.
‘Cobra Kai’
- William Zabka.
- Jacob Bertrand.
- Thomas Ian Griffith.
- Mary Mouser.
- Tanner Buchanan.
Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ films and TV series
- Xochitl Gomez.
- Theo Rossi.
- Ross Marquand.
- Vincent D’Onofrio.
‘The Brady Bunch’
- Mike Lookinland.
- Susan Olsen.
‘Happy Days’
- Anson Williams.
- Donny Most.
‘Sons of Anarchy’
- Ron Perlman.
- Theo Rossi.
- Emilio Rivera.
- Charlie Hunnam.
‘Supernatural’
- Timothy Omundson.
- Felicia Day.
- David Haydn-Jones.
- Mark Sheppard.
‘Psych’
- Maggie Lawson.
- Timothy Omundson.
‘Clerks’
- Kevin Smith.
- Jason Mewes.
- Brian O’Halloran.
- Jeff Anderson.
‘My Hero Academia’
- Monica Rial.
- Justin Briner.
- Kyle Phillips.
- Kyle Hebert.
- Austin Tindle.
- Lindsay Seidel.
WWE
- Booker T.
- Kevin Nash.
‘Batman: Arkham’
- Nolan North.
- Tara Strong.
‘Attack on Titan’
- Bryce Papenbrook.
- Austin Tindle.
‘Arrow’
- Emily Bett Rickards.
- Stephen Amell.
‘Dragonball Z’
- Sean Schemmel.
- Christopher Sabat.
- Monica Rial.
‘The Vampire Diaries’
- Stephen Amell.
- Zach Roerig.
‘Titans’
- Conor Leslie.
- Curran Walters.
‘Scream’
- Skeet Ulrich.
- Jamie Kennedy.
‘Fullmetal Alchemist’
- Aaron Dismuke.
- Christopher Sabat.
- Todd Haberkorn.
Who are the other FanX 2022 guests?
Other FanX guests include:
- “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and “Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes.
- Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean.
- “Blues Clues” star Steve Burns.
- Leslie David Baker (Stanley from “The Office”).
- “E.T.” star Henry Thomas.
- “Encanto” star Diane Guerrero.
- Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
- “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Hook” star Dante Basco.
- “Animaniacs” and “Transformers” star Jess Harnell.
- “The Flash” star Tom Cavanagh.
- “Breaking Bad” and “Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito.
- “Superman” and “Madam Secretary” star Tim Daly.
- “Dexters Lab” and “Toy Story” star Kat Cressida.
- “Gotham” star Camren Bicondova.
- Peter Behn (the voice of Thumper in “Bambi.”)
- “Friday the 13th” star Kane Hodder.
- “Mario Brothers” star Charles Martinet.
- “Goonies” star Corey Feldman.
- “The Warriors” and “Xanadu” star Michael Beck.
- “Batwoman” star Rachel Skarsten.
- “Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank.
- “The Walking Dead” star David Morrissey.
- “Ultimate Spider-Man” star Steven Weber.
Opinion: When the average rent is higher than the average monthly retirement payment, seniors are in trouble