Why stars from ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Stranger Things’ are coming to Utah

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is just a couple of weeks away, but the event is still expanding its lineup.

Earlier this week, FanX announced that “The Karate Kid”/“Cobra Kai” star William Zabka and “Stranger Things” star Eduardo Franco are joining the convention. This year’s event, which runs Sept. 22-24 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, includes some major names — William Shatner, Anthony Michael Hall and Cary Elwes, to name just a few.

Here’s the full list of all the FanX guest artists to expect. For information on schedule, tickets and photo-ops, visit fanxsaltlake.com.

‘Star Trek’

William Shatner.

Brent Spiner.

John De Lancie.

‘Stranger Things’

Gaten Matarazzo.

Eduardo Franco.

Grace Van Dien.

‘Cobra Kai’

William Zabka.

Jacob Bertrand.

Thomas Ian Griffith.

Xolo Mariduena.

Mary Mouser.

Tanner Buchanan.

Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ films and TV series

Xochitl Gomez.

Theo Rossi.

Ross Marquand.

Vincent D’Onofrio.

‘The Brady Bunch’

Mike Lookinland.

Susan Olsen.

‘Happy Days’

Anson Williams.

Donny Most.

‘Sons of Anarchy’

Ron Perlman.

Theo Rossi.

Emilio Rivera.

Charlie Hunnam.

‘Supernatural’

Timothy Omundson.

Felicia Day.

David Haydn-Jones.

Mark Sheppard.

‘Psych’

Maggie Lawson.

Timothy Omundson.

‘Clerks’



Kevin Smith.

Jason Mewes.

Brian O’Halloran.

Jeff Anderson.

‘My Hero Academia’

Monica Rial.

Justin Briner.

Kyle Phillips.

Kyle Hebert.

Austin Tindle.

Lindsay Seidel.

WWE

Booker T.

Kevin Nash.

‘Batman: Arkham’

Nolan North.

Tara Strong.

‘Attack on Titan’

Bryce Papenbrook.

Austin Tindle.

‘Arrow’

Emily Bett Rickards.

Stephen Amell.

‘Dragonball Z’

Sean Schemmel.

Christopher Sabat.

Monica Rial.

‘The Vampire Diaries’

Stephen Amell.

Zach Roerig.

‘Titans’

Conor Leslie.

Curran Walters.

‘Scream’

Skeet Ulrich.

Jamie Kennedy.

‘Fullmetal Alchemist’

Aaron Dismuke.

Christopher Sabat.

Todd Haberkorn.

Who are the other FanX 2022 guests?

Other FanX guests include:

