Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 
Television Utah Movies

Why stars from ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Stranger Things’ are coming to Utah

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is just a couple of weeks away, but the event is still expanding its lineup

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Eduardo Franco, who stars as Argyle in Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” was recently added to the FanX 2022 lineup in Salt Lake City.

Earlier this week, FanX announced that “The Karate Kid”/“Cobra Kai” star William Zabka and “Stranger Things” star Eduardo Franco are joining the convention. This year’s event, which runs Sept. 22-24 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, includes some major names — William Shatner, Anthony Michael Hall and Cary Elwes, to name just a few.

Here’s the full list of all the FanX guest artists to expect. For information on schedule, tickets and photo-ops, visit fanxsaltlake.com.

‘Star Trek’

  • William Shatner.
  • Brent Spiner.
  • John De Lancie.

‘Stranger Things’

  • Gaten Matarazzo.
  • Eduardo Franco.
  • Grace Van Dien.
‘Cobra Kai’

  • William Zabka.
  • Jacob Bertrand.
  • Thomas Ian Griffith.
  • Mary Mouser.
  • Tanner Buchanan.

Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ films and TV series

  • Xochitl Gomez.
  • Theo Rossi.
  • Ross Marquand.
  • Vincent D’Onofrio.

‘The Brady Bunch’

‘Happy Days’

  • Anson Williams.
  • Donny Most.
‘Sons of Anarchy’

  • Ron Perlman.
  • Theo Rossi.
  • Emilio Rivera.
  • Charlie Hunnam.

‘Supernatural’

  • Timothy Omundson.
  • Felicia Day.
  • David Haydn-Jones.
  • Mark Sheppard.

‘Psych’

  • Maggie Lawson.
  • Timothy Omundson.

‘Clerks’

  • Kevin Smith.
  • Jason Mewes.
  • Brian O’Halloran.
  • Jeff Anderson.

‘My Hero Academia’

  • Monica Rial.
  • Justin Briner.
  • Kyle Phillips.
  • Kyle Hebert.
  • Austin Tindle.
  • Lindsay Seidel.

WWE

  • Booker T.
  • Kevin Nash.

‘Batman: Arkham’

  • Nolan North.
  • Tara Strong.

‘Attack on Titan’

  • Bryce Papenbrook.
  • Austin Tindle.

‘Arrow’

  • Emily Bett Rickards.
  • Stephen Amell.

‘Dragonball Z’

  • Sean Schemmel.
  • Christopher Sabat.
  • Monica Rial.

‘The Vampire Diaries’

  • Stephen Amell.
  • Zach Roerig.

‘Titans’

  • Conor Leslie.
  • Curran Walters.

‘Scream’

  • Skeet Ulrich.
  • Jamie Kennedy.

‘Fullmetal Alchemist’

  • Aaron Dismuke.
  • Christopher Sabat.
  • Todd Haberkorn.
Who are the other FanX 2022 guests?

Other FanX guests include:

  • “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and “Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes.
  • Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean.
  • “Blues Clues” star Steve Burns.
  • Leslie David Baker (Stanley from “The Office”).
  • “E.T.” star Henry Thomas.
  • Encanto” star Diane Guerrero.
  • Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
  • “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Hook” star Dante Basco.
  • “Animaniacs” and “Transformers” star Jess Harnell.
  • “The Flash” star Tom Cavanagh.
  • “Breaking Bad” and “Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito.
  • “Superman” and “Madam Secretary” star Tim Daly.
  • “Dexters Lab” and “Toy Story” star Kat Cressida.
  • “Gotham” star Camren Bicondova.
  • Peter Behn (the voice of Thumper in “Bambi.”)
  • “Friday the 13th” star Kane Hodder.
  • “Mario Brothers” star Charles Martinet.
  • “Goonies” star Corey Feldman.
  • “The Warriors” and “Xanadu” star Michael Beck.
  • “Batwoman” star Rachel Skarsten.
  • “Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank.
  • “The Walking Dead” star David Morrissey.
  • “Ultimate Spider-Man” star Steven Weber.

