Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Jaylon Glover among a bevy of Utah players who have career days vs. SUU

In No. 13 Utah’s 73-7 pummeling of Southern Utah Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium, there were some notable debuts and firsts.

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
Jaylon Glover (1) of the Utah Utes runs with the ball and is tackled by Rodrick Ward (3) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

One of the benefits of a 66-point win is the opportunity to allow the reserves to get on the field.

In No. 13 Utah’s 73-7 pummeling of Southern Utah Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium, there was plenty of that. And there were some notable debuts and firsts. 

For example, freshman running back Jaylon Glover had his first career carry that went for seven yards in the third quarter. Moments later, he scored his first career touchdown on a four-yard run that gave the Utes a 59-7 lead. 

“It was a surreal moment. You’ve got to act like you’ve been there before. The first of many and I’m excited to keep going,” Glover said. “Ultimately, I know I’m a young guy and I’ve got a lot of years ahead of me, so my job is to stay healthy and stay ready.”

merlin_2939189.jpg

Cameron Rising (7) butts helmets with Tavion Thomas (9) of the Utah Utes after he scores a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939159.jpg

The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939157.jpg

The Utah Utes high-five each other before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939155.jpg

The Utah Utes huddle before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939153.jpg

Cam Rising (7) of The Utah Utes warms up before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939163.jpg

The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939165.jpg

Justin Miller (12) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is tackled by Junior Tafuna (58) of The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939167.jpg

The Utah Utes storm the field before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939169.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes dodges a tackle from John Dunn (8) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939175.jpg

Brant Kuithe (80) of The Utah Utes misses a pass down the field while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Justin Miller (12) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is tackled by Cole Bishop (8) of The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939173.jpg

Micah Bernad (2) of The Utah Utes returns the ball for 44-yards and is tackled by Brennon Hutchings (81) and Jake Gerardi (31) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Dalton Kincaid, wearing red, of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown and stiff arms Torion White (18) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939179.jpg

Dalton Kincaid (86) of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939221.jpg

Kyle Whittingham, the head coach of he Utah Utes, walks off the field with his family after beating the SUU Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939219.jpg

The fan section of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds cheer after they score a touchdown against The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939217.jpg

DeLane Fitzgerald head coach of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds walks on the sideline while playing The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939215.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939213.jpg

Rand Jensen (20) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds recovers a fumbled ball while playing The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7. in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939211.jpg

Ethan Bolingbroke (83) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is tackled by Ethan Calvert (10) of The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939209.jpg

The Utah Utes student section wave a banner before their team plays the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939207.jpg

A fan in the Utah Utes student section boo’s the officials during a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939205.jpg

Kyle Whittingham the head coach of The Utah Utes walks off the field during half time while playing the Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939203.jpg

The Utah Utes point towards the student fan section after beating the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 73-7 in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939201.jpg

Cheerleaders from The Utah Utes wave their flags after a touchdown and extra points is scored against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939199.jpg

Thomas Yassmin (87) of The Utah Utes sings along to All the Small Things, by Blink 182, while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939197.jpg

Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939195.jpg

Jackson Berry (10) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds slides with the ball to avoid being hit by players from The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939193.jpg

Money Parks (10) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Jaylon Glover (1) of the Utah Utes runs with the ball and is tackled by Rodrick Ward (3) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939187.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes celebrates after scoring a. Touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939185.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939183.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Cameron Rising (7) of The Utah Utes throws the ball to Dalton Kincaid (86) for a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Coach Kyle Whittingham was happy with Glover’s performance on the day — nine carries for 53 yards. 

“Jaylon Glover is a talented kid. Right now, he’s our fourth back. We’re blessed at that position,” Whittingham said. “We have a good room with the running backs.

“He didn’t get any snaps last week in the game but he made the most of his snaps this week … Jaylon’s a guy that we have a lot of belief in. Chris Curry and Tavion Thomas are obviously ahead of him right now, but Jaylon, his time will come.”

In the first half, Curry scored his first career touchdown. 

“He’s a great back,” said quarterback Cam Rising. “It’s always good when you get a guy like him going, to see him running downhill, hitting those holes hard like that. I’m excited for him.”

Defensively, freshman linebacker Lander Barton recorded his first career sack in the first half. 

“It felt good to have the first sack of my career,” he said. “I expect many more to come. The environment was great but I can imagine next week will be even better.”

With 14:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, tight end Thomas Yassmin recorded his first career touchdown reception on a 29-yard pass from Bryson Barnes that put Utah up 66-7. 

The Utes’ overwhelming lead allowed plenty of backups the opportunity to gain valuable experience. The second-team and third-team offense played the entire second half. The first-team defense played just one series in the second half before allowing the backups to take over.

“It gets you guys that you may have to count on reps and you give them experience,” Whittingham said of the reserves getting work. “That’s invaluable. Practice is great but it’s not like game reps. It helps you this year and next year.”

Barnes replaced Rising in the second half and completed 6 of 6 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. 

Ja’Quinden Jackson entered the game in place of Barnes with 11:37 remaining in the game and promptly ripped off 28 yards on the ground, which was a career-best. He didn’t attempt a pass because the game was so one-sided.

“I thought Bryson Barnes came in and ran the offense efficiently. The whole offense wasn’t available to him and we weren’t going to push the ball down the field much in the second half,” Whittingham said.

“When (Jackson) got in, there were going to be no throws. I thought both of them did exactly what they should have done under the circumstances. They performed very well.”

