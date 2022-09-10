He went viral for his love of corn. Now he’s a corn-bassador for South Dakota

Seven-year-old Tariq really, really likes corn. Earlier this summer, a video interview with the corn-loving kid went viral, so on Wednesday, South Dakota named him the official “Corn-bassador” for the state’s annual fair, which features a corn palace.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem tweeted: “The Corn Kid came to South Dakota’s very own @Corn_Palace!!! Welcome to South Dakota, Tariq, our official Corn-bassador! Eat lots of corn.”

Twitter Screenshot

What made #CornTok happen?

Comedian Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children around New York City for his web series, “Recess Therapy,” and titled the original video “The CEO of Corn.”

After Tariq’s interview went viral, the internet took over and Bangers Only created a remix song from the video that users have used as a sound on TikTok, causing the #CornTok to be created and trend.

“Something that’s this infectious as the corn song is going to catch a whole lot of people,” Tama Leaver, a professor of internet studies at Curtin University, told The Washington Post. “That’s part of the joy, part of feeling of being (on TikTok). Part of the community of TikTok is being in on those audio memes.”

Related New research shows ancient megalodon sharks were large enough to easily eat an entire whale

What did the ‘Corn-bassador’ do in South Dakota?

Tariq traveled from New York to the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, in order to receive the honors of “Corn-bassador.”

While in the state, he was honored at a ceremony and had the opportunity to learn about “South Dakota’s two largest industries, tourism and agriculture,” South Dakota Department of Tourism rep Katlyn Svendsen told NPR.

What’s next for this corn fan? Chipotle sought after Tariq to be featured in an ad for the burrito chain.

That’s a pretty heart-warming and corny end to the summer.