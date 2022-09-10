Live coverage: The latest as No. 13 Utah football takes on Southern Utah

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Southern Utah. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Utah 7, SUU 0
1st Quarter
A heavy dose of Tavion Thomas on the opening drive for Utah. Thomas rushes for a 13-yard touchdown to give Utah the lead. Utah 7, SUU 0.
Pregame
Here are some stories to get you ready for the game:
Devin Durrant and the ‘UCLA of Utah high school basketball’ — made possible by this persistent coach
High school football: Skyridge rallies past Timpview in heavyweight showdown to improve to 5-0 on the season