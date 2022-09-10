Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Live coverage: The latest as No. 13 Utah football takes on Southern Utah

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Live coverage: The latest as No. 13 Utah football takes on Southern Utah
The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Southern Utah. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Utah 7, SUU 0

1st Quarter

A heavy dose of Tavion Thomas on the opening drive for Utah. Thomas rushes for a 13-yard touchdown to give Utah the lead. Utah 7, SUU 0.

Pregame

Here are some stories to get you ready for the game:

Related

Next Up In Sports
A closer look at the upside of Collin Sexton
Devin Durrant and the ‘UCLA of Utah high school basketball’ — made possible by this persistent coach
High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 10 (Week 5)
High school football: Skyridge rallies past Timpview in heavyweight showdown to improve to 5-0 on the season
High school football: Lehi scores 25 unanswered points to topple Corner Canyon in thriller
High school football: Brighton offense holds serve in rivalry win over Olympus