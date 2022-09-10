Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 
That 70s Show: How No. 13 Utah demolished SUU for its first victory of the season

Utah, 45-point favorites, exploded for 38 second-quarter points and feasted on the Thunderbirds.

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE That 70s Show: How No. 13 Utah demolished SUU for its first victory of the season
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

One week after suffering a heartbreaking, last-minute loss to the Florida Gators at The Swamp, which was immediately followed by a maddening, longer-than-expected return to campus from Gainesville due to mechanical issues with the airplane, No. 13 Utah entered Saturday’s home-opener looking to take out its frustrations on in-state opponent Southern Utah. 

And, predictably, that’s exactly what happened on a sun-drenched day at Rice-Eccles Stadium. 

Utah, 45-point favorites, exploded for 38 second-quarter points and feasted on the Thunderbirds, 73-7.

And it probably could have been inordinately more lopsided than what turned out to be in one of the highest-scoring games for Utah in the modern era of its history. 

It marked the most points the Utes had scored since beating Weber State 70-7 in 2013. Utah scored 82 points against UTEP in 1973. 

The Utes (1-1) didn’t have a perfect day, but it was more than good enough for their first victory of the season. 

“Obviously, we did a lot of good things. We expected to win the football game. That’s a given. You don’t always do what you’re supposed to do,” said coach Kyle Whittingham.

“Things don’t always go the way they’re supposed to go. It was good to see our guys perform efficiently, making a lot of plays on both sides of the ball.”

merlin_2939189.jpg

Cameron Rising (7) butts helmets with Tavion Thomas (9) of the Utah Utes after he scores a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939159.jpg

The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939157.jpg

The Utah Utes high-five each other before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939155.jpg

The Utah Utes huddle before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939153.jpg

Cam Rising (7) of The Utah Utes warms up before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939163.jpg

The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939165.jpg

Justin Miller (12) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is tackled by Junior Tafuna (58) of The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939167.jpg

The Utah Utes storm the field before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939169.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes dodges a tackle from John Dunn (8) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939175.jpg

Brant Kuithe (80) of The Utah Utes misses a pass down the field while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Justin Miller (12) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is tackled by Cole Bishop (8) of The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939173.jpg

Micah Bernad (2) of The Utah Utes returns the ball for 44-yards and is tackled by Brennon Hutchings (81) and Jake Gerardi (31) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Dalton Kincaid, wearing red, of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown and stiff arms Torion White (18) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Dalton Kincaid (86) of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown and stiff arms Torion White (18) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939179.jpg

Dalton Kincaid (86) of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939221.jpg

Kyle Whittingham, the head coach of he Utah Utes, walks off the field with his family after beating the SUU Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939219.jpg

The fan section of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds cheer after they score a touchdown against The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939217.jpg

DeLane Fitzgerald head coach of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds walks on the sideline while playing The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939215.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939213.jpg

Rand Jensen (20) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds recovers a fumbled ball while playing The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7. in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939211.jpg

Ethan Bolingbroke (83) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is tackled by Ethan Calvert (10) of The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939209.jpg

The Utah Utes student section wave a banner before their team plays the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939207.jpg

A fan in the Utah Utes student section boo’s the officials during a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939205.jpg

Kyle Whittingham the head coach of The Utah Utes walks off the field during half time while playing the Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939203.jpg

The Utah Utes point towards the student fan section after beating the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 73-7 in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939201.jpg

Cheerleaders from The Utah Utes wave their flags after a touchdown and extra points is scored against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939199.jpg

Thomas Yassmin (87) of The Utah Utes sings along to All the Small Things, by Blink 182, while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939197.jpg

Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939195.jpg

Jackson Berry (10) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds slides with the ball to avoid being hit by players from The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939193.jpg

Money Parks (10) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Jaylon Glover (1) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball and is tackled by Rodrick Ward (3) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939187.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes celebrates after scoring a. Touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939185.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2939183.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Cameron Rising (7) of The Utah Utes throws the ball to Dalton Kincaid (86) for a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Quarterback Cam Rising completed 17 of 23 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns in one half of work. Many of the starters took the rest of the day off after a dominating first-half performance.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid enjoyed an impressive performance in limited action, catching seven passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

“Opportunities came my way,” Kincaid said. “I was just trying to make the most of them.”

Chris Curry led Utah in rushing with 60 yards on six carries and a touchdown. 

Meanwhile, the Ute defense forced two turnovers, which resulted in a touchdown and set up another. 

Utah rolled up 599 yards of total offense while limiting the T-Birds to a mere 85. 

For the Utes, the mindset was to control every aspect of the game. 

“Just come out and dominate. Do everything you can,” Rising said. “We’ve been putting in the work. We needed to make sure we were handling our business.”

SUU (1-1) started aggressively, trying to surprise the Utes on the opening kickoff with an onside kick that the T-birds recovered. 

However, the officials whistled SUU for illegal touching — one of its players put a hand on the ball before it traveled 10 yards — and Utah’s offense set up shop for the first time at the SUU 44-yard line.

Eight plays later, the Utes jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a short drive, highlighted by a 14-yard catch-and-hurdle by Kincaid, and capped by a 13-yard touchdown run by Tavion Thomas. 

“It was a pretty athletic move,” Whittingham said of Kincaid’s leap over a defender. “I was pretty impressed by it. He’s a tremendous athlete. If you’re talking about who’s the best pure athlete on the team, he’s in that argument.”

“I don’t know if I’ll ever do that again,” Kincaid said. “I didn’t know if I’d get over him. But it worked out.”

Later in the period, Thomas fumbled in Ute territory, giving the Thunderbirds the ball at the Utah 28. On first down, Grady Robinson took the snap and rambled to the goal line and dove into the end zone to tie the game at 7-apiece at the 2:22 mark of the first quarter.

But SUU’s momentum was short-lived. From there, the Utes outscored the T-Birds 66-0.

“Other than the 3-5 minute stretch in the first quarter when we bogged down a little bit, it was clean and efficient and good stuff,” Whittingham said. “We turned the ball over during that stretch, which was a negative. We just weren’t in sync for a few minutes there and then we got back in sync. It was really good to see the offense execute those two two-minute drills at the end of the first half. We scored on both of them. That was good.”

“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Rising said of that first-quarter lull. “But we didn’t flinch.”

Early in the second quarter, in a little more than a minute of game time, Utah scored a pair of touchdowns. First, Thomas scored on a seven-yard scoring run. Then on SUU’s ensuing drive, Ute defensive lineman Junior Tafuna picked off a pass that was tipped by Miki Suguturaga. 

“I saw it hanging in the air and I saw him coming and I didn’t think he’d get there. There’s no way,” Whittingham said of that interception. “Then he hit the gas pedal and did a really nice maneuver where he turned sideways and scooped it. It was very athletic.”

A couple of plays later, Curry scored his first career touchdown at Utah to propel the Utes to a 21-7 edge with 13:27 left in the second quarter.

Utah increased its lead on a 27-yard field goal by Jadon Redding; a 12-yard touchdown catch by Brant Kuithe; and a 37-yard TD reception; and a 12-yard TD catch by Kincaid.  

That made it Utah 45, SUU 7 at halftime. 

Early in the third quarter, Utah struck again as safety R.J. Hubert intercepted SUU quarterback Justin Miller and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown and the Utes built a 52-7 advantage with 13:53 left in the third quarter. 

From there, Utah added three more touchdowns. 

But, of course, Whittingham won’t let his team get complacent. 

“We’ve got to get better if we want to get to where we want to ultimately end up. We’ve got to keep improving,” Whittingham said. “Don’t be misled by the lopsidedness of the game because we still have plenty of things to fix. Southern Utah played hard. They’re well-coached. They play hard. There was just a talent difference. That’s the bottom line.”

Utah hosts San Diego State next Saturday (8 p.m.) on ESPN2. 

EXTRA POINTS: Rising surpassed the 3,000-yard passing plateau for his career … At halftime, the 2022 Utah Athletics Hall of Fame class was recognized — former Ute football players Eric Weddle and Chris Kemoeatu; basketball player Mitch Smith; swimmer Heidi Hausknecht; gymnast Melissa Vituj; track and field athlete Carla Pittelkow; skier Christl Hager; and women’s basketball player Shona Thorburn. 

