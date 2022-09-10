Ticketing software issue creates chaos for college football fans

BYU, Utah State and other college football programs across the country ran into an unexpected opponent Saturday: a technological issue with their ticketing platform.

Numerous schools, including high-profile programs like Michigan and Wisconsin, started tweeting about the problem around 11 a.m. MDT, promising to keep fans informed about efforts to fix the issue.

Schools are reporting that Paciolan, the No. 1 ticketing provider in college athletics that powers 75 percent of Power 5 teams, is down nationwide.



At many games I worked, people came to me with ticket problems since I had a credential. Online ticketing can be a mess. — Jayna Bardahl (@Jaynabardahl) September 10, 2022

“We are currently experiencing issues within our ticketing platform where users are not able to access their tickets in the Mobile App or online account portal. This is a nationwide outage that is being worked on. We will provide an update when the issues have been resolved,” tweeted the Utah State University football account.

Just over an hour later, Utah State announced that the issue had been resolved.

🚨 TICKET UPDATE 🚨



Issues within our ticketing platform have been resolved.



Aggie fans should now be able to access their tickets & parking permits in the Mobile App & online account portal.



We will be available at the South Ticket Office to help if issues still exist. https://t.co/yisCkGXNKF — USU Football (@USUFootball) September 10, 2022

However, around the same time, BYU Football noted that it was being affected by the same problem and promised to “provide updates as available.”

Here’s a look at which schools were affected by the Paciolan outage:

BYU's online ticketing partner, Paciolan, is experiencing nationwide issues with their platforms, which is not allowing some ticket-holders to access their tickets at this time.



Paciolan is working to resolve the issue.



We will provide updates as available. — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 10, 2022

We are currently experiencing issues within our ticketing platform where users are not able to access their tickets in the Huskers App or online account portal.



This is a nationwide outage that is being worked on.



We will provide an update when the issues have been resolved. — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) September 10, 2022

Our digital ticketing platform is experiencing a nationwide outage, currently disabling fans from downloading their mobile tickets.



This issue is being worked on and we will provide an update when it is available. — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) September 10, 2022

We are currently experiencing issues with our ticketing platform, Paciolan, where users are not able to access their tickets in the UCLA App or online account portal.



This is a nationwide outage that Paciolan is working to resolve.



We will provide updates as available. — UCLA Gameday (@UCLAGameday) September 10, 2022

STUDENTS:



We are currently experiencing issues within our ticketing platform where users are not able to access their tickets.



This is a nationwide outage and we are working on getting it up as soon as possible.



You will be able to enter without tickets if it remains down. — BG Football (@BG_Football) September 10, 2022

🚨 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 to fans for today's @BoilerFootball game:



The digital ticketing system is still recovering from a nationwide outage. Fans who have not downloaded tickets to their smart phone wallets will receive an email from the Purdue Ticket Office with seat information. — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) September 10, 2022

About an hour after reporting the problem, some schools tweeted that it had been resolved:

UPDATE FROM UW ATHLETICS:



The issues with the digital ticketing system have been resolved. Please check your account for access to your digital tickets. — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) September 10, 2022

And we're back!



Our ticket provider has resolved the issue!



Enjoy the game and #GoDawgs! https://t.co/aveKVvjmtn — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) September 10, 2022