Live coverage: The latest as No. 21 BYU football hosts No. 9 Baylor

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Baylor. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Score: BYU 3, Baylor 0
First quarter
11:31
Jake Oldroyd tacks on a 27-yard field goal to finish the opening drive of the game for BYU. Jaren Hall 4 of 7 passes for 56 yards before the drive stalled inside the red zone. BYU 3-0.
Pregame
As expected, BYU is without wide receiver Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney tonight. Here’s coverage of who could fill in:
