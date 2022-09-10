Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

Live coverage: The latest as No. 21 BYU football hosts No. 9 Baylor

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Live coverage: The latest as No. 21 BYU football hosts No. 9 Baylor
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) and his teammates greet fans as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) and his teammates greet fans as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Baylor. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Score: BYU 3, Baylor 0

First quarter

11:31

Jake Oldroyd tacks on a 27-yard field goal to finish the opening drive of the game for BYU. Jaren Hall 4 of 7 passes for 56 yards before the drive stalled inside the red zone. BYU 3-0.

merlin_2939265.jpg

Members of the Cougar Marching Band march through fans as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 11
merlin_2939263.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 11
merlin_2939261.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks up the stairs to the stadium as he greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 11
merlin_2939259.jpg

BYU students cheer as team members run onto the field as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 11
merlin_2939257.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 11
merlin_2939255.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 11
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) and his teammates greet fans as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) and his teammates greet fans as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 11
merlin_2939251.jpg

A young Cougar fan slaps hands with a player as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 11
merlin_2939249.jpg

Fans take part in the pregame activities as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 11
merlin_2939247.jpg

BYU fans cheer as Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake enters the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 11
merlin_2939245.jpg

BYU students cheer as Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks toward the locker room as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 11
merlin_2939265.jpg
merlin_2939263.jpg
merlin_2939261.jpg
merlin_2939259.jpg
merlin_2939257.jpg
merlin_2939255.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) and his teammates greet fans as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
merlin_2939251.jpg
merlin_2939249.jpg
merlin_2939247.jpg
merlin_2939245.jpg

Pregame

As expected, BYU is without wide receiver Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney tonight. Here’s coverage of who could fill in:

Related

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s home opener:

Related

Next Up In BYU sports
It’s official: No. 21 BYU will face No. 9 Baylor without star receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua
BYU football gets commitment from Timpview DE Siale Esera
What BYU receivers could fill a void against Baylor?
BYU women’s basketball gets its latest commitment from abroad
Who do national experts like in the BYU-Baylor game? Here’s their predictions
Here’s what’s at stake for No. 21 Cougars in rematch with No. 9 Baylor