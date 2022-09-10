Live coverage: The latest as No. 21 BYU football hosts No. 9 Baylor

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Baylor. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Score: BYU 3, Baylor 0

First quarter

11:31

Jake Oldroyd tacks on a 27-yard field goal to finish the opening drive of the game for BYU. Jaren Hall 4 of 7 passes for 56 yards before the drive stalled inside the red zone. BYU 3-0.

1 of 11 2 of 11 3 of 11 4 of 11 5 of 11 6 of 11 7 of 11 8 of 11 9 of 11 10 of 11 11 of 11

Pregame

As expected, BYU is without wide receiver Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney tonight. Here’s coverage of who could fill in:

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s home opener: