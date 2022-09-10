3 takeaways from Utah’s 73-7 win over Southern Utah

Utah cruised to a 73-7 win over Southern Utah on Saturday to pick up its first win of the season.

Here are three takeaways from the Utes’ win:

Utah’s offense lights up in second quarter

After a slow start to the game — the Utes only scored seven points in the first quarter and had three penalties — Utah’s offense lit up in the second quarter. The Utes scored 38 straight points in the second quarter, gaining 250 total yards.

All six of Utah’s second-quarter drives ended with scores, and five of them ended in touchdowns.

Cameron Rising was 10-for-13 for 183 yards and three passing touchdowns in the quarter. Dalton Kincaid caught two touchdowns and Brant Kuithe caught one. Kincaid was especially prolific in the second period, with 75 receiving yards.

The offense, which didn’t have many passing plays for long yardage against Florida, had three passing plays of over 20 yards in the quarter, including a 37-yard pass from Rising to Dalton Kincaid.

Tavion Thomas and Chris Curry also contributed touchdowns.

While, yes, it was facing a WAC opponent in Southern Utah, Utah’s offense showed it could be a well-oiled machine after a slow start.

Utah’s defense steals the show

Not to be outdone by the offense, the Utes’ defense allowed just one touchdown — a 28-yard QB draw by Grady Robison after a Tavion Thomas fumble in the first quarter.

Besides that, the Utes’ defense was phenomenal.

Utah held SUU to just 85 yards — 42 passing and 43 rushing — the entire game. SUU was only 1-for-12 on third down.

The Utes forced two turnovers: a diving interception by lineman Junior Tafuna on a deflected pass and a pick-six by RJ Hubert.

Utah practiced tackling a lot in practice this week after a poor tackling performance against Florida — the Utes missed 27 tackles, according to Kyle Whittingham — and it showed on Saturday. Utah wrapped up well — a much-needed improvement from the Florida game.

No matter who the opponent is, holding an offense to under 100 yards is impressive.

Chris Curry, Jaylon Glover make an impact on Utah’s rushing attack

Tavion Thomas carried a vast majority of the load against Florida, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown. Chris Curry had 13 yards and Jaylon Glover did not have a carry.

On Saturday, Curry and Glover got the bulk of the carries and made the most of their opportunity.

Curry had six carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Glover had 53 yards and two touchdown.

Curry, a transfer from LSU, had a long run of 24 yards and Glover, a freshman, had a 29-yard touchdown.

Both players made the case to get more carries going forward.