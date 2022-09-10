Britain Covey will be on the active roster for the Eagles’ Week 1 game

Former University of Utah wide receiver/return specialist Britain Covey has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad by the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

The move Saturday means the undrafted free agent will be eligible to play in his first regular-season game in the pros, likely as a punt returner.

Covey, who prepped at Timpview High, wasn’t the only Utah-related practice squad elevation for the Eagles — Tight end Noah Togiai, a Hunter High product, also earned a roster spot.

Covey was waived by the Eagles at final cutdowns but quickly signed back to the team’s practice squad.

He earned praise for his work during training camp as both a returner and wide receiver.

“He’s really quick and he catches the ball well. He’s got (a) great feel of what to do out there, and he’s smart,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of Covey early on in training camp.

Covey earned reps during the preseason, both as a returner and at wide receiver.

The Eagles play at Detroit on Sunday at 11 a.m. MDT.