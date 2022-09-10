Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 10, 2022 
College Football Sports Utah State Aggies

A former Utah State quarterback just pulled off a big upset over Notre Dame

Henry Colombi and the Marshall Thundering Herd beat the Fighting Irish 26-21.

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi throws a pass during the second half of a game against Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan.

Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

Former Utah State and Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi helped his current team, the Marshall Thundering Herd, topple a college football giant on Saturday. Marshall won 26-21 against the University of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame was ranked no. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Poll and took third-ranked Ohio State to the brink just last week. The Fighting Irish had been predicted to win by nearly three touchdowns over Marshall.

Colombi was 16 for 21 for 145 yards and one touchdown in his second start for his new school. Marshall beat Norfolk State 55-3 last week.

Colombi played for Utah State in 2018 and 2019 before transferring to Texas Tech, where he played for the past two seasons. He then transferred again in January.

Notre Dame, led by first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, is now 0-2.

