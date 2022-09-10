What BYU receivers could fill a void against Baylor?

Two of BYU’s top skill position players aren’t expected to suit up when the No. 21 Cougars host No. 9 Baylor on Saturday night, as wide receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney will reportedly be out due to injury, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Who could step in to help fill the receiving void with BYU’s top two receivers sidelined? These BYU pass catchers will be names to watch for when the Cougars play the Bears:

Keanu Hill, WR, sophomore: Hill has been hyped as a breakout candidate for the 2022 season after finishing 2021 as the Cougars’ fourth-leading receiver with 18 catches for 343 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 21-yard touchdown in BYU’s season opener over the USF Bulls and is the Cougars’ most experienced receiver behind Nacua and Romney.

Chase Roberts, WR, freshman: Roberts, a much ballyhooed recruit in BYU’s 2019 class out of American Fork, finally got the chance to show what he has last week, finishing with three catches for a team-high 41 yards in the win over USF. He redshirted last year and served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before that.

Kody Epps, WR, freshman: Epps’ addition to BYU’s 2020 recruiting class was a bit of a surprise, though a welcome addition from the Mater Dei (California) product. After largely biding his time the past two years, he made a team-high four catches for 26 yards in the win over the Bulls.

Brayden Cosper, WR, junior: Cosper, a Bingham High product, was a 3-star recruit in the Cougars’ 2018 recruiting class, though an injury last year and being buried on the depth chart have slowed his impact. He had three catches for 27 yards last week.

Terence Fall, WR, freshman: Fall, who’s been around the program since 2020, made his first career reception — a 19-yarder — in last week’s game.

Dallin Holker, TE, junior: Holker has proven he can contribute when called upon in the pass game, as he entered 2022 with 33 career catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, he finished with three receptions and 39 yards, along with a touchdown. That included 22 yards after the catch for the former Lehi High standout.

Isaac Rex, TE, sophomore: Rex made a pair of catches for 23 yards in the win over South Florida to open the year. If Rex can return to the type of production he put up in 2020 during Zach Wilson’s final season at BYU — he had 37 receptions for 429 yards and 12 touchdowns — it would be a major plus for a Cougar passing game that suddenly needs a shot of adrenaline.

