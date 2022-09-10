Real Salt Lake’s stadium has a new name

Since its construction in 2008, Real Salt Lake’s soccer-specific stadium has been called as Rio Tinto Stadium, with it becoming colloquially known as The RioT.

The former, at least, will no longer be the case.

After a rather long process, the club announced on Saturday that America First Credit Union has purchased the naming rights to the stadium.

Terms of the deal are not known.

AFCU has long been a sponsor of RSL, and its name has adorned the practice field the club used before its training complex in Herriman was built (the National Women’s Soccer League club Utah Royals FC used it as its training ground throughout its existence from 2017-2020).

“Since our inaugural game back in 2005, America First Credit Union has supported Real Salt Lake’s connection with this community, offering our amazing fans numerous in-stadium, grassroots and digital initiatives,” Real Salt Lake president John Kimball said in a news release.

“This partnership has grown immensely over our 18 seasons, and today’s unveiling of the America First Field signage and nomenclature propels the partnership to an entirely new level.”

America First president and CEO Thayne Shaffer said in the news release that, “We’re elated to expand our relationship with Real Salt Lake and Major League Soccer by having our name on this elite sports and entertainment venue.”

