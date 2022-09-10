BYU football gets commitment from Timpview DE Siale Esera

Recruits will often announce their commitment to a school just before or while their future team is playing, but Timpview defensive end Siale Esera took that concept to another level on Saturday evening.

About an hour and a half before the BYU Cougars were set to take on the Baylor Bears at home, Esera announced his pledge to the Cougars on Instagram from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo — on his dad’s birthday.

Siale thanked his parents, other family members and coaches before announcing his decision.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Esera is ranked No. 8 among prospects in Utah in the Class of 2023. According to 247, he holds scholarship offers from a whole bunch of Power Five schools, including 10 from the Pac-12.

According to the Deseret News high school football statistical database, Esera has 44 career tackles and eight career sacks.

Esera becomes the 14th prospect to commit to the Cougars as part of their 2023 recruiting class.