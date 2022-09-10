It’s official: No. 21 BYU will face No. 9 Baylor without star receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua

As expected, No. 21 BYU will face No. 9 Baylor on Saturday night without two of its top offensive weapons, receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua.

The twosome combined for nearly 250 receiving yards in the 38-24 loss in Waco, Texas, to the Bears last October.

Nacua has a high ankle sprain and Romney has an undisclosed injury related to his kidney.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake told the BYU Sports Radio Network before the game that they are “hopeful” the players will be able to play next week at Oregon.

It was known “midweek” that Romney would not play against the Bears, Sitake said. He said that after MRIs and X-rays, it was determined that Nacua needed at least another week of rest before playing.

“I am really excited for the young guys to step up and make their mark and have their names called tonight,” Sitake said, mentioning receivers Kody Epps, Chase Roberts, Keanu Hill and Brayden Cosper.

Defensively, the Cougars entered the game at full strength. Defensive lineman Gabe Summers left the 50-21 win over USF last week with an injury but practiced all week and is available to play.

BYU also got back defensive lineman Atunaisa Mahe, a starter last year who missed fall camp for undisclosed reasons and also did not play last week against the Bulls.

Romney hasn’t practiced since the first week of preseason training camp, while Nacua was injured in the first half last week in Tampa, Florida.