Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 
What are the most and least valuable NFL franchises?

Here are the top five and bottom five NFL franchises in terms of valuation.

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones greats fans during the official opening day of NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Oxnard, Calif.

Gus Ruelas, Associated Press

The value of sports franchises keeps going up and up, particularly in the NFL, with the Denver Broncos recently being bought for $4.65 billion.

Sportico recently released a list ranking the valuations of all 32 franchises in the NFL. The publication defined valuation as “The sum of the fair-market value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings.”

In other words, price tag is just one element in determining the valuation of a franchise.

Here are the top five and bottom five NFL franchises in terms of their valuation according to Sportico:

Top five

  1. Dallas Cowboys, $7.64 billion.
  2. Los Angeles Rams, $5.91 billion.
  3. New England Patriots, $5.88 billion.
  4. New York Giants, $5.73 billion.
  5. San Francisco 49ers, $5.18 billion.

Bottom five

32. Cincinnati Bengals. $2.84 billion.

31. Detroit Lions, $2.86 billion.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars, $2.94 billion.

29. Buffalo Bills, $2.99 billion.

28. Arizona Cardinals, $3.17 billion.

