Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

After two very different games to open the season, No. 14 Utah preparing to host San Diego State

Now, Utah (1-1) is settling into the 2022 campaign that continues next Saturday when it hosts San Diego State (1-1). The Aztecs lost to Arizona 38-20 then beat Idaho State 38-7.

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE After two very different games to open the season, No. 14 Utah preparing to host San Diego State
Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Utah opened the season with a big challenge at The Swamp against Florida, which resulted in a 29-26 loss.

On Saturday, the No. 14 Utes walloped Southern Utah 73-7 at home. 

Two different weeks, two very different games, two very different outcomes.

Now, Utah (1-1) is settling into the 2022 campaign that continues next Saturday (8 p.m., MDT, ESPN2) when it hosts San Diego State (1-1). The Aztecs lost to Arizona 38-20 then beat Idaho State 38-7.   

“It’s a good game to get behind us and get ready for the next one. Then the season, here we go,” said coach Kyle Whittingham after beating the T-Birds. “It’s on — starting this week. We’ve got San Diego State coming to town. It’s a team that got us last year. We’ve got to be prepared and be ready for that one.”

A year ago, the Utes rallied from a 14-point deficit against SDSU but ultimately fell in triple overtime 33-31 in Carson, California. 

Despite its overwhelming win Saturday, Utah dropped one spot in the Associated Press poll from No. 13 to No. 14. 

Florida, which lost at home to Kentucky Saturday, fell from No. 12 to No. 18. 

In the preseason, Utah was ranked No. 7. During fall camp, Whittingham said rankings this early in the season are meaningless. 

“Whether we’re not ranked or whether we’re high, I don’t care,” he said. “I’m of the opinion that you shouldn’t even have a ranking until a month into the season at the earliest. Probably Week 5 or 6, when you can get some perspective. We don’t pay any attention to that.”

Related

What Whittingham is paying attention to is how his team can continue to improve. 

“We had some special teams miscues that we’ve got to get fixed. We can’t be kicking the ball out of bounds. Those are things we can’t do if we hope to have the type of season we want to have,” he said.

“We have things to correct, there’s no doubt about that. A game like this is just as valuable for our (second team) as it is for our (first team), getting great evaluation. The second ‘O’ played the entire second half. The first ‘D’ played one series in the second half and it was all twos the rest of the way.”

The Utes held SUU to 85 yards of total offense. Whittingham was pleased by the way the defense played one week after 27 missed tackles against the Gators. 

merlin_2939189.jpg

Cameron Rising (7) butts helmets with Tavion Thomas (9) of the Utah Utes after he scores a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 35
merlin_2939159.jpg

The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 35
merlin_2939157.jpg

The Utah Utes high-five each other before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 35
merlin_2939155.jpg

The Utah Utes huddle before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 35
The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 35
merlin_2939153.jpg

Cam Rising (7) of The Utah Utes warms up before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 35
merlin_2939163.jpg

The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 35
merlin_2939165.jpg

Justin Miller (12) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is tackled by Junior Tafuna (58) of The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 35
merlin_2939167.jpg

The Utah Utes storm the field before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 35
merlin_2939169.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes dodges a tackle from John Dunn (8) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 35
merlin_2939175.jpg

Brant Kuithe (80) of The Utah Utes misses a pass down the field while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 35
Justin Miller (12) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is tackled by Cole Bishop (8) of The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Justin Miller (12) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is tackled by Cole Bishop (8) of The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 35
merlin_2939173.jpg

Micah Bernad (2) of The Utah Utes returns the ball for 44-yards and is tackled by Brennon Hutchings (81) and Jake Gerardi (31) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 35
Dalton Kincaid, wearing red, of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown and stiff arms Torion White (18) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Dalton Kincaid (86) of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown and stiff arms Torion White (18) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 35
merlin_2939179.jpg

Dalton Kincaid (86) of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 35
merlin_2939221.jpg

Kyle Whittingham, the head coach of he Utah Utes, walks off the field with his family after beating the SUU Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
16 of 35
merlin_2939219.jpg

The fan section of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds cheer after they score a touchdown against The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
17 of 35
merlin_2939217.jpg

DeLane Fitzgerald head coach of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds walks on the sideline while playing The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
18 of 35
merlin_2939215.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
19 of 35
merlin_2939213.jpg

Rand Jensen (20) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds recovers a fumbled ball while playing The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7. in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
20 of 35
merlin_2939211.jpg

Ethan Bolingbroke (83) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is tackled by Ethan Calvert (10) of The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
21 of 35
merlin_2939209.jpg

The Utah Utes student section wave a banner before their team plays the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
22 of 35
merlin_2939207.jpg

A fan in the Utah Utes student section boo’s the officials during a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
23 of 35
merlin_2939205.jpg

Kyle Whittingham the head coach of The Utah Utes walks off the field during half time while playing the Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
24 of 35
The Utah Utes point towards the student fan section

The Utah Utes point towards the student fan section after beating the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 73-7 in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
25 of 35
merlin_2939201.jpg

Cheerleaders from The Utah Utes wave their flags after a touchdown and extra points is scored against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
26 of 35
merlin_2939199.jpg

Thomas Yassmin (87) of The Utah Utes sings along to All the Small Things, by Blink 182, while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
27 of 35
merlin_2939197.jpg

Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
28 of 35
merlin_2939195.jpg

Jackson Berry (10) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds slides with the ball to avoid being hit by players from The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
29 of 35
merlin_2939193.jpg

Money Parks (10) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
30 of 35
Jaylon Glover (1) of the Utah Utes runs with the ball and is tackled by Rodrick Ward (3) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Jaylon Glover (1) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball and is tackled by Rodrick Ward (3) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
31 of 35
Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes celebrates after scoring a. Touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
32 of 35
merlin_2939185.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
33 of 35
merlin_2939183.jpg

Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes runs with the ball while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
34 of 35
Cameron Rising (7) of The Utah Utes throws the ball to Dalton Kincaid (86) for a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Cameron Rising (7) of The Utah Utes throws the ball to Dalton Kincaid (86) for a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
35 of 35
merlin_2939189.jpg
merlin_2939159.jpg
merlin_2939157.jpg
merlin_2939155.jpg
The Utah Utes head into their locker room before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
merlin_2939153.jpg
merlin_2939163.jpg
merlin_2939165.jpg
merlin_2939167.jpg
merlin_2939169.jpg
merlin_2939175.jpg
Justin Miller (12) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is tackled by Cole Bishop (8) of The Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
merlin_2939173.jpg
Dalton Kincaid, wearing red, of The Utah Utes runs the ball for a touchdown and stiff arms Torion White (18) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds
merlin_2939179.jpg
merlin_2939221.jpg
merlin_2939219.jpg
merlin_2939217.jpg
merlin_2939215.jpg
merlin_2939213.jpg
merlin_2939211.jpg
merlin_2939209.jpg
merlin_2939207.jpg
merlin_2939205.jpg
The Utah Utes point towards the student fan section
merlin_2939201.jpg
merlin_2939199.jpg
merlin_2939197.jpg
merlin_2939195.jpg
merlin_2939193.jpg
Jaylon Glover (1) of the Utah Utes runs with the ball and is tackled by Rodrick Ward (3) of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.
Tavion Thomas (9) of The Utah Utes celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Utes won 73-7.
merlin_2939185.jpg
merlin_2939183.jpg
Cameron Rising (7) of The Utah Utes throws the ball to Dalton Kincaid (86) for a touchdown while playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

“The tackling was much better. We know we should have tackled better last week than we did. We did this week, which was great,” Whittingham said.

“I thought the offensive line played well. Defensively, much better against the run. We knew we’d be better this week against the run. The run defense was a 180 from last week. Obviously, the level of competition is different, so you can’t put all your stock in the numbers. You have to watch the tape and see how we did with our fundamentals and techniques and make sure we’re doing all that stuff right. Sometimes things can become masked if you don’t really analyze the film, which we’ll do and make the corrections.”

“All week, we were honing in on physicality and being dominant up front,” said freshman linebacker Lander Barton. “I feel like today we were truly dominant on the front seven.”

Offensively, Utah accumulated 599 yards of total offense.  

“There’s going to be a lot to correct still on film,” said tight end Dalton Kincaid, who caught seven passes for 107 yards against SUU. “We’ll watch film and make those corrections and look toward San Diego State.”

“We came out of the game mostly healthy,” Whittingham said. “We’ve got some guys that are question marks. We’ll take another look at it (Sunday). Otherwise, there was a lot of good stuff.”

San Diego State (1-1) at No. 14 Utah (1-1)

Saturday, 8 p.m. MDT

Rice-Eccles Stadium 

TV: ESPN2

Radio: ESPN 700

Next Up In University of Utah
Utah ties Bronco Mendenhall, Urban Meyer being thrown out there as Nebraska coaching candidates
3 things Utah football can improve on after win over SUU
BYU joins Utah in the Top 15 of both major polls after Cougars’ win over Baylor
Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 13 Utah’s 73-7 victory over Southern Utah
Jaylon Glover among a bevy of Utah players who have career days vs. SUU
That 70s Show: How No. 13 Utah demolished SUU for its first victory of the season