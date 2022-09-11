Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

3 takeaways from No. 21 BYU’s thrilling 26-20 win over No. 9 Baylor

The Cougars delivered clutch performances on both offense and defense in the defining victory

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE 3 takeaways from No. 21 BYU’s thrilling 26-20 win over No. 9 Baylor
Brigham Young Cougars wide receivers Keanu Hill (1) and Chase Roberts (27) jump into the air after Roberts scored a touchdown as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receivers Keanu Hill (1) and Chase Roberts (27) jump into the air after Roberts scored a touchdown as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

It took nearly four hours, but No. 21 BYU gutted out a defining 26-20 double-overtime win over No. 9 Baylor on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from the late-night game:

BYU learned some lessons from its loss to Baylor last year

Much has been made about Baylor running for 303 yards in its 38-24 win over BYU last year in Texas.

This time around, Baylor ran for 152 yards, though those yards were much tougher to come by for the visitors. 

Related

The Bears averaged 2.9 yards per carry on 52 rushing attempts on the night, as they trusted their offense to the ground attack over the arm of sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen much of the night.

When it counted most, the Cougars came up big. 

BYU stopped a promising Baylor drive late in regulation, then forced a field goal attempt in overtime. In the second overtime, the Cougars made Baylor fight hard for its yards before Shapen’s fourth-down heave went out the back of the end zone and sparked a BYU celebration.

BYU had four sacks in the game, and was able to overcome some untimely penalties and allowing Baylor to convert 9 of 18 third downs.

All totaled, the Bears accounted for 289 yards, but the BYU defense rarely gave up sizable gains and delivered a signature performance.

Jaren Hall shined on the big stage and found a new connection

A lot of pressure was put on BYU junior quarterback Jaren Hall, as the Cougars’ rushing attack netted just 83 yards on the ground against Baylor.

Hall delivered on the ESPN telecast, though.

Hall completed 23 of 39 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass (more on that in a minute).

He ran for 28 yards on 10 attempts, with a couple big runs late in the fourth quarter to extend a drive when a stop could have given Baylor the last chance to score in regulation.

Hall led some timely touchdown drives — one after BYU went down late in the first half and another in the third quarter after Baylor rallied to tie the game — and looked calm and poised in the process.

He also showed a strong connection with a new wide receiver, redshirt freshman Chase Roberts, as Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney missed the game due to injury.

Roberts finished with eight catches for 122 yards, and that included three catches for 45 yards on BYU’s touchdown drive right before halftime, as well as a 37-yarder late in the fourth quarter that set up a field goal attempt. 

His toe-tapping 20-yard touchdown grab with just two seconds left in the first half was his first college TD. 

And oh yeah, Roberts threw a touchdown pass to Hall on a double-throw toss back to the quarterback for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

No big deal.

This one could have been over much sooner

The Cougars could have won the game three different times.

Instead, BYU junior kicker Jake Oldroyd missed a 35-yard field goal at the end of regulation, then missed again on a 37-yarder in the first overtime.

If either of those kicks would have split the uprights — both were wide left — they would have won the game.

It was a rare couple of negative moments for the Cougars, though Oldroyd has been reliable through much of his career.

Baylor also had its own missed field goal in the first overtime, and missed its first extra point attempt of the night. That was arguably the most costly miss of the night.

merlin_2939273.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars players celebrate a touchdown catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 27
merlin_2939275.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Pepe Tanuvasa (45) and Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Earl Tuioti-Mariner (91) chase Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 27
merlin_2939277.jpg

Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Holmes (6) is tripped up by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Jacob Boren (20) on a punt play as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 27
merlin_2939281.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive members chase Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 27
merlin_2939271.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes the ball as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 27
merlin_2939267.jpg

Baylor Bears defensive lineman TJ Franklin (9) brings down Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 27
merlin_2939269.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a pass as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 27
merlin_2939279.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) tries to run away from Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (2) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 27
merlin_2939285.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Caden Haws (95) celebrates a sack on Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 27
merlin_2939283.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) celebrates a touchdown as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 27
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone ahead of Baylor Bears cornerback Lorando Johnson (11) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone ahead of Baylor Bears cornerback Lorando Johnson (11) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 27
Brigham Young Cougars wide receivers Keanu Hill (1) and Chase Roberts (27) jump into the air after Roberts scored a touchdown as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receivers Keanu Hill (1) and Chase Roberts (27) jump into the air after Roberts scored a touchdown as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 27
merlin_2939265.jpg

Members of the Cougar Marching Band march through fans as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 27
merlin_2939263.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 27
merlin_2939261.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks up the stairs to the stadium as he greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 27
merlin_2939259.jpg

BYU students cheer as team members run onto the field as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 27
merlin_2939257.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 27
merlin_2939255.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 27
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) and his teammates greet fans as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) and his teammates greet fans as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 27
merlin_2939251.jpg

A young Cougar fan slaps hands with a player as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 27
merlin_2939249.jpg

Fans take part in the pregame activities as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 27
merlin_2939247.jpg

BYU fans cheer as Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake enters the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 27
merlin_2939245.jpg

BYU students cheer as Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks toward the locker room as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 27
merlin_2939297.jpg

A Baylor fan and a BYU fan talk after BYU scored a touchdown at the end of the first half as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 27
BYU fans cheer after the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) was ruled inbounds as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

BYU fans cheer after the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) was ruled inbounds as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 27
merlin_2939293.jpg

BYU fans cheer after the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) was ruled inbounds as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 27
merlin_2939291.jpg

BYU fans cheer after Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a catch in the end zone as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 27
merlin_2939273.jpg
merlin_2939275.jpg
merlin_2939277.jpg
merlin_2939281.jpg
merlin_2939271.jpg
merlin_2939267.jpg
merlin_2939269.jpg
merlin_2939279.jpg
merlin_2939285.jpg
merlin_2939283.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone ahead of Baylor Bears cornerback Lorando Johnson (11) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Brigham Young Cougars wide receivers Keanu Hill (1) and Chase Roberts (27) jump into the air after Roberts scored a touchdown as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
merlin_2939265.jpg
merlin_2939263.jpg
merlin_2939261.jpg
merlin_2939259.jpg
merlin_2939257.jpg
merlin_2939255.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) and his teammates greet fans as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
merlin_2939251.jpg
merlin_2939249.jpg
merlin_2939247.jpg
merlin_2939245.jpg
merlin_2939297.jpg
BYU fans cheer after the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) was ruled inbounds as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
merlin_2939293.jpg
merlin_2939291.jpg

BYU also went conservative in the first overtime knowing it needed just a field goal to win. Instead of trying for a touchdown, the Cougars were content to set up Oldroyd’s second potential winner.

In the end, though, it didn’t matter as BYU delivered in the second overtime. Hall hit Keanu Hill for a 20-yard pass in second OT, and two plays later, Lopini Katoa scored the game-winner.

The defense then delivered the win with a memorable stand.

Next Up In BYU sports
Top Twitter reactions to BYU’s big win over Baylor
Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 21 BYU’s 26-20 win over No. 9 Baylor
What Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said about BYU before attending BYU-Baylor football game
It’s official: No. 21 BYU will face No. 9 Baylor without star receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua
BYU football gets commitment from Timpview DE Siale Esera
What BYU receivers could fill a void against Baylor?