Top Twitter reactions to BYU’s big win over Baylor

Huge games are ripe for strong Twitter reaction, and the 21st-ranked BYU Cougars’ victory over the ninth-ranked Baylor Bears certainly fit that bill.
Here is some of the immediate reaction following the final whistle of what was a back-and-forth double overtime battle.
STAND UP!!!!!! LETS GOOOOO!!! Love you Cougar Nation! That was the best environment I’ve ever been in. Thanks for coming through as always!! On to the next! #GoCougs 🤙🏽— Fesi Sitake (@fsitake) September 11, 2022
September 10, 2021 -- BYU is invited to the Big 12.— Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) September 11, 2022
September 10, 2022 -- BYU beats defending Big 12 champion Baylor.
You had to be there #BYUvsBaylor #byufootball pic.twitter.com/Y9gdOV5jmT— hobo (@hobocita) September 11, 2022
the dream is dead pic.twitter.com/IpUCBJqFcN— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 11, 2022
BYU beats Baylor after two missed kicks and two overtimes! pic.twitter.com/b6fv9Qsb2Y— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 11, 2022
Please use this tweet to send your apologies to Coach Tuiaki. Defense BALLED OUT. They stepped up to the plate and delivered time and time again! #GoCougs— Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) September 11, 2022
That’s MY quarterback. Celebrating with the guy who needs it most (Jake). I’m cry pic.twitter.com/HknpHknCeD— mary (@marydblanchard) September 11, 2022
Tonight marks BYU's first home win over a top-10 team since upsetting No. 1 Miami 28-21 in 1990, and third all-time (No. 4 Air Force 28-21 1985).— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 11, 2022
Great win for the Cougs. I’m thinking 11-1 and NY6 for BYU is going to happen this year.— Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) September 11, 2022
Great chance both in-state schools are playing in a NY6. That would be crazy!
Dear @JakeOldroyd39,— JalenooperDogg ⛳️🏌️♂️🌲 (@JalenooperDogg) September 11, 2022
BYU wouldn’t have even had a chance to make it to overtime without your two field goals earlier in the game.
You’ve won games for your team before. Tonight, it was their turn to win one for you.
Hold your head high and go celebrate!!!#BYU | #GoCougs 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Y3m0waD4vB
The happiest person at LaVell Edwards Stadium...— Ben Bagley (@benbags) September 11, 2022
Jake Oldroyd!
No Puka Nacua or Baylor Romney and BYU showed HUGE HEART!— Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 11, 2022
Massive win.
Oregon looks VERY beatable and Notre Dame doesn't look to be the team some thought.
BYU is Resilient, deep, has great leaders, heart, excellent coaching.
This team is special.
Baylor was a great team.
Big win