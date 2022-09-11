Top Twitter reactions to BYU’s big win over Baylor

Huge games are ripe for strong Twitter reaction, and the 21st-ranked BYU Cougars’ victory over the ninth-ranked Baylor Bears certainly fit that bill.

Here is some of the immediate reaction following the final whistle of what was a back-and-forth double overtime battle.

STAND UP!!!!!! LETS GOOOOO!!! Love you Cougar Nation! That was the best environment I’ve ever been in. Thanks for coming through as always!! On to the next! #GoCougs 🤙🏽 — Fesi Sitake (@fsitake) September 11, 2022

September 10, 2021 -- BYU is invited to the Big 12.



September 10, 2022 -- BYU beats defending Big 12 champion Baylor. — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) September 11, 2022

the dream is dead pic.twitter.com/IpUCBJqFcN — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 11, 2022

Cougar D needs an NIL raise



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Bryan Kehl (@thekehlzone) September 11, 2022

BYU beats Baylor after two missed kicks and two overtimes! pic.twitter.com/b6fv9Qsb2Y — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 11, 2022

Please use this tweet to send your apologies to Coach Tuiaki. Defense BALLED OUT. They stepped up to the plate and delivered time and time again! #GoCougs — Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) September 11, 2022

That’s MY quarterback. Celebrating with the guy who needs it most (Jake). I’m cry pic.twitter.com/HknpHknCeD — mary (@marydblanchard) September 11, 2022

Tonight marks BYU's first home win over a top-10 team since upsetting No. 1 Miami 28-21 in 1990, and third all-time (No. 4 Air Force 28-21 1985). — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 11, 2022

Great win for the Cougs. I’m thinking 11-1 and NY6 for BYU is going to happen this year.

Great chance both in-state schools are playing in a NY6. That would be crazy! — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) September 11, 2022

Dear @JakeOldroyd39,



BYU wouldn’t have even had a chance to make it to overtime without your two field goals earlier in the game.



You’ve won games for your team before. Tonight, it was their turn to win one for you.



Hold your head high and go celebrate!!!#BYU | #GoCougs 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Y3m0waD4vB — JalenooperDogg ⛳️🏌️‍♂️🌲 (@JalenooperDogg) September 11, 2022

This BYU Baylor game feels like the start of a new rivalry. — Sean L (@GRTx3) September 11, 2022

That's how you beat a top 10 team. #GoCougs — LJ (@LJLewis_11) September 11, 2022

The happiest person at LaVell Edwards Stadium...



Jake Oldroyd! — Ben Bagley (@benbags) September 11, 2022