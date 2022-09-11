Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

Top Twitter reactions to BYU’s big win over Baylor

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Top Twitter reactions to BYU’s big win over Baylor
BYU fans cheer after the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) was ruled inbounds as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

BYU fans cheer after the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) was ruled inbounds as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Huge games are ripe for strong Twitter reaction, and the 21st-ranked BYU Cougars’ victory over the ninth-ranked Baylor Bears certainly fit that bill.

Here is some of the immediate reaction following the final whistle of what was a back-and-forth double overtime battle.

Next Up In BYU sports
3 takeaways from No. 21 BYU’s thrilling 26-20 win over No. 9 Baylor
Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 21 BYU’s 26-20 win over No. 9 Baylor
What Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said about BYU before attending BYU-Baylor football game
It’s official: No. 21 BYU will face No. 9 Baylor without star receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua
BYU football gets commitment from Timpview DE Siale Esera
What BYU receivers could fill a void against Baylor?