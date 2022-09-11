Facebook Twitter
Here’s the moment between Jaren Hall and Jake Oldroyd that had people talking

By  Aaron Shill Aaron Shill
Here's the moment between Jaren Hall and Jake Oldroyd that had people talking
merlin_2939269.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a pass as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen’s final pass sailed over the end zone early Sunday morning, ESPN cameras caught a moment on the BYU sidelines that didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was seen hugging teammate Jake Oldroyd as the team celebrated a 26-20 double overtime win over Baylor.

Oldroyd, a junior kicker who kicked a game-winning field goal as a freshman against Arizona in 2016 and was a Lou Groza Award Finalist in 2020, had earlier missed two game-winning kicks — a 35-yarder in the final seconds of regulation and a 37-yarder at end of the first overtime.

Here are a few of the reactions:

