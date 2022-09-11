Here’s the moment between Jaren Hall and Jake Oldroyd that had people talking

After Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen’s final pass sailed over the end zone early Sunday morning, ESPN cameras caught a moment on the BYU sidelines that didn’t go unnoticed on social media.
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was seen hugging teammate Jake Oldroyd as the team celebrated a 26-20 double overtime win over Baylor.
We already know you want to show your friends the end of the game. Here you go. You're welcome 😉#BYUFootball | #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/6mKrUpm062— BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) September 11, 2022
Oldroyd, a junior kicker who kicked a game-winning field goal as a freshman against Arizona in 2016 and was a Lou Groza Award Finalist in 2020, had earlier missed two game-winning kicks — a 35-yarder in the final seconds of regulation and a 37-yarder at end of the first overtime.
Here are a few of the reactions:
“Love is stronger than fear… Love is the strongest motivator!” That’s what @BYUfootball is built on—Love!! #GoCougs @DerwinLGray https://t.co/mA39Dlu2EJ— Billy Nixon (@BYUDFO) September 11, 2022
After @BYUfootball K @JakeOldroyd39 missed two game-winning field goals (end of regulation & first OT) @jarenhall3 knelt with him while @BYU D held Baylor to seal the win in 2nd OT, then Hall hugged his emotional teammate. @Deseret @drewjay pic.twitter.com/rqMDiaEujH— Tad Walch (@Tad_Walch) September 11, 2022
True leaders understand their people and support them. Love this.— Bronson Kaufusi (@bkaufusi90) September 11, 2022