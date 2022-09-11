Here’s the moment between Jaren Hall and Jake Oldroyd that had people talking

After Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen’s final pass sailed over the end zone early Sunday morning, ESPN cameras caught a moment on the BYU sidelines that didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was seen hugging teammate Jake Oldroyd as the team celebrated a 26-20 double overtime win over Baylor.

We already know you want to show your friends the end of the game. Here you go. You're welcome 😉#BYUFootball | #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/6mKrUpm062 — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) September 11, 2022

Oldroyd, a junior kicker who kicked a game-winning field goal as a freshman against Arizona in 2016 and was a Lou Groza Award Finalist in 2020, had earlier missed two game-winning kicks — a 35-yarder in the final seconds of regulation and a 37-yarder at end of the first overtime.

Here are a few of the reactions:

