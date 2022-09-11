Facebook Twitter
Tyler Allgeier won’t be playing in his first NFL game Sunday. Here’s why

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 28-12.

Danny Karnik, Associated Press

Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier is inactive for the Atlanta Falcons’ season opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 

There are no indications he was injured this week, so that means he’s a healthy scratch for the Falcons’ opener.

Allgeier was a fifth-round draft pick by Atlanta in late April. In the lead-up to the season, there was conversation by some NFL media that Allgeier could take on a significant role in the Falcons’ rushing game this year, even early in the season.

“It was an interesting development for Allgeier — specifically — as the running back had a significant work load during the preseason. However, that work load was always a bit misleading as the Falcons made sure to hold back Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams’ reps. The expectation was that these two would get the majority of the work in the run game come the regular season,” Falcons team writer Tori McElhaney wrote about Allgeier being inactive.

“It should also be noted that Avery Williams is a running back on this roster. His primary role is in special teams as the return man, but with Allgeier inactive, Williams slides into that third running back role.”

Allgeier scored a pair of touchdowns in the Falcons’ preseason finale, his most significant effort during the preseason.

The development means Allgeier will have to wait a week to make his NFL regular-season debut. Atlanta plays at the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

