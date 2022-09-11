It’s a new position (sort of), but some of the same old production for Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill’s first game officially listed as a tight end for the New Orleans Saints looked strangely like many of his previous games when the former BYU quarterback was used in a variety of offensive positions.

While Hill had just one catch for 2 yards in the Saints’ 27-26 come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons in both teams’ season openers on Sunday, he found a way to make a big impact early in the game.

That’s because the Saints lined Hill up at quarterback and let him do what he does best — use his speed to get into open space and make a play.

On New Orleans’ second possession of the game, Hill entered on a third-and-1 and, from the QB position, broke off a 57-yard run that set the Saints up at the Atlanta 11.

Two plays later, Hill again spelled Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and ran for an 11-yard touchdown.

Hill led the Saints with 81 rushing yards on four carries.