It’s a new position (sort of), but some of the same old production for Taysom Hill
In his first official game listed at tight end, Hill again used his speed to make an impact while lined up at quarterback
Taysom Hill’s first game officially listed as a tight end for the New Orleans Saints looked strangely like many of his previous games when the former BYU quarterback was used in a variety of offensive positions.
While Hill had just one catch for 2 yards in the Saints’ 27-26 come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons in both teams’ season openers on Sunday, he found a way to make a big impact early in the game.
That’s because the Saints lined Hill up at quarterback and let him do what he does best — use his speed to get into open space and make a play.
On New Orleans’ second possession of the game, Hill entered on a third-and-1 and, from the QB position, broke off a 57-yard run that set the Saints up at the Atlanta 11.
Two plays later, Hill again spelled Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and ran for an 11-yard touchdown.
Hill led the Saints with 81 rushing yards on four carries.