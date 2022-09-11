What national experts said about BYU after its win over then-Top 10 Baylor

In a weekend full of Top 10 upsets, BYU joined that group late Saturday night with its 26-21 double-overtime win over then-No. 9 Baylor.

Whether it was discussing the Cougars’ overall balance, Jaren Hall’s stellar performance or the breakout night from Chase Roberts, the marquee matchup left college football experts sharing their thoughts about BYU as it prepares for a matchup next weekend at the Pac-12’s Oregon Ducks.

Here’s a sampling of what these national experts had to say about the Cougars following the defining victory.

On Jaren Hall’s night against Baylor

“Jaren Hall might be the most underappreciated QB in college football. Against Baylor’s barbaric defense, and without his top two receivers, Hall still delivered an electric performance, completing 23-of-39 for 269 yards, then rushing for 28 more — including some huge scrambles down the stretch — while also catching a TD pass,” ESPN’s David M. Hale wrote.

“Over his past six games, Hall has accounted for nearly 2,000 yards of offense with 17 touchdowns and just three picks. Oh, and BYU is 6-0 in those games.”

On BYU’s recent success against the Power 5

“Give it to BYU — the Cougars are not waiting to get to the Big 12 to play like they already belong. A year ago, they went 6-1 against Power 5 opponents, the only loss coming to eventual Big 12 champ Baylor,” The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel wrote.

“On Saturday night, they avenged that one, outlasting the Bears 26-20 in overtime. BYU was without its top two receivers, so up stepped redshirt freshman Chase Roberts with eight catches for 122 yards and a TD. Kalani Sitake has built a heck of a program that is now 28-6 since the midpoint of the 2019 season.”

1 of 43 2 of 43 3 of 43 4 of 43 5 of 43 6 of 43 7 of 43 8 of 43 9 of 43 10 of 43 11 of 43 12 of 43 13 of 43 14 of 43 15 of 43 16 of 43 17 of 43 18 of 43 19 of 43 20 of 43 21 of 43 22 of 43 23 of 43 24 of 43 25 of 43 26 of 43 27 of 43 28 of 43 29 of 43 30 of 43 31 of 43 32 of 43 33 of 43 34 of 43 35 of 43 36 of 43 37 of 43 38 of 43 39 of 43 40 of 43 41 of 43 42 of 43 43 of 43

On BYU’s potential impact on the playoff race

“The Cougars are set to take a big leap into the playoff conversation after bouncing back from a missed field goal at the end of regulation and one in overtime to beat future Big 12 cohort Baylor 26-20 in double overtime,” USA Today’s Paul Myerberg wrote.

“Keyed by quarterback Jaren Hall’s 261 passing yards, the win will … create some major momentum heading into next weekend’s matchup with Oregon. The Cougars also face Notre Dame and Arkansas in October, providing even more opportunity to play a big role in the makeup of this year’s New Year’s Six.”

“The 26-20 win over Baylor is huge for a Cougars team that is strong on both sides of the ball. Plus, it has a good enough schedule to impress the CFP selection committee,” CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee wrote.

From the Twitterverse

BYU matched up physically with some of the strongest offensive & defensive lines in the nation



📈 BYU deserves a Top 10 ranking — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 11, 2022

Yeah, if I was a Baylor defender I sure am not getting in front of that moving mountain of a BYU OLine pic.twitter.com/byiI9cOV4N — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 11, 2022