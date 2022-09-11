Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 
What national experts said about BYU after its win over then-Top 10 Baylor

The Cougars sprung the upset behind a big night from Jaren Hall and a defense effort that kept the Baylor offense in check

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) moves away from Baylor Bears safety Devin Neal (14) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In a weekend full of Top 10 upsets, BYU joined that group late Saturday night with its 26-21 double-overtime win over then-No. 9 Baylor.

Whether it was discussing the Cougars’ overall balance, Jaren Hall’s stellar performance or the breakout night from Chase Roberts, the marquee matchup left college football experts sharing their thoughts about BYU as it prepares for a matchup next weekend at the Pac-12’s Oregon Ducks.

Here’s a sampling of what these national experts had to say about the Cougars following the defining victory. 

On Jaren Hall’s night against Baylor

Jaren Hall might be the most underappreciated QB in college football. Against Baylor’s barbaric defense, and without his top two receivers, Hall still delivered an electric performance, completing 23-of-39 for 269 yards, then rushing for 28 more — including some huge scrambles down the stretch — while also catching a TD pass,” ESPN’s David M. Hale wrote.

“Over his past six games, Hall has accounted for nearly 2,000 yards of offense with 17 touchdowns and just three picks. Oh, and BYU is 6-0 in those games.”

On BYU’s recent success against the Power 5

“Give it to BYU — the Cougars are not waiting to get to the Big 12 to play like they already belong. A year ago, they went 6-1 against Power 5 opponents, the only loss coming to eventual Big 12 champ Baylor,” The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel wrote.

“On Saturday night, they avenged that one, outlasting the Bears 26-20 in overtime. BYU was without its top two receivers, so up stepped redshirt freshman Chase Roberts with eight catches for 122 yards and a TD. Kalani Sitake has built a heck of a program that is now 28-6 since the midpoint of the 2019 season.”

Brigham Young Cougars players celebrate a touchdown catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Pepe Tanuvasa (45) and Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Earl Tuioti-Mariner (91) chase Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Holmes (6) is tripped up by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Jacob Boren (20) on a punt play as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars defensive members chase Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes the ball as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Baylor Bears defensive lineman TJ Franklin (9) brings down Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a pass as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) tries to run away from Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (2) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Caden Haws (95) celebrates a sack on Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) celebrates a touchdown as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone ahead of Baylor Bears cornerback Lorando Johnson (11) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receivers Keanu Hill (1) and Chase Roberts (27) jump into the air after Roberts scored a touchdown as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Members of the Cougar Marching Band march through fans as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks up the stairs to the stadium as he greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU students cheer as team members run onto the field as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans prior to the game as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) and his teammates greet fans as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A young Cougar fan slaps hands with a player as they arrive at the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Fans take part in the pregame activities as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU fans cheer as Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake enters the stadium as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU students cheer as Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks toward the locker room as BYU and Baylor prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A Baylor fan and a BYU fan talk after BYU scored a touchdown at the end of the first half as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU fans cheer after the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) was ruled inbounds as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU fans cheer after the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) was ruled inbounds as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU fans cheer after Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) makes a catch in the end zone as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU students and fans swarm the field after BYU defeated Baylor in overtime 26-20 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU players rush the field after beating No. 9 Baylor in double overtime at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Sept. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU students and fans swarm the field after BYU defeated Baylor in overtime 26-20 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, gestures to the crowd in the final moments of the game as BYU and Baylor play in overtime at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. BYU won 26-20.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) celebrates a touchdown in overtime as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. BYU won 26-20.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in overtime as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. BYU won 26-20.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Jake Oldroyd (39) walks off the field after missing a field goal as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. BYU went on to win 26-20.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (2) is hit with pass interference as he defends Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Jacob Boren (20) watches the action from the sideline as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A fire dancer performs during the 3rd and 4th quarters as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Jake Oldroyd (39) kicks an extra point as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) runs after making a catch as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) works the get away from Baylor Bears linebacker Jackie Marshall (35) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) looks for running room as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) moves away from Baylor Bears safety Devin Neal (14) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman John Nelson (94) celebrates a sack on Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
On BYU’s potential impact on the playoff race

“The Cougars are set to take a big leap into the playoff conversation after bouncing back from a missed field goal at the end of regulation and one in overtime to beat future Big 12 cohort Baylor 26-20 in double overtime,” USA Today’s Paul Myerberg wrote.

“Keyed by quarterback Jaren Hall’s 261 passing yards, the win will … create some major momentum heading into next weekend’s matchup with Oregon. The Cougars also face Notre Dame and Arkansas in October, providing even more opportunity to play a big role in the makeup of this year’s New Year’s Six.”

“The 26-20 win over Baylor is huge for a Cougars team that is strong on both sides of the ball. Plus, it has a good enough schedule to impress the CFP selection committee,” CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee wrote.

