High school football: Check out who claimed the top seeds in initial RPI reveal by UHSAA

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2022 RPI rankings for high school football Monday morning, and if the previous two years are any indicator, it’s best to take the initial rankings with a grain of salt.

In each of the past two seasons, only one of the six teams ranked first in the initial RPI rankings was still No. 1 when the regular season ended.

For now though, the teams who can claim RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Skyridge (6A), Timpview (5A), Crimson Cliffs (4A), Grantsville (3A), San Juan (2A), Layton Christian (1A) and Gunnison Valley (1A eight-player).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the high school football playoffs after Week 10, and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage, and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the third year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

The rankings will be updated each week.

In several classifications the RPI rankings don’t necessarily convey what many believe are the true rankings, which seems most obvious in 6A.

Only two teams, Skyridge (6A) and San Juan (2A) are ranked first in both this week’s Deseret News rankings and RPI rankings.

Class 6A Rankings Rank Team WP OWP OOWP RPI Record 1 Skyridge 0.803 1.000 0.633 0.684 5-0 2 Lone Peak 0.723 0.708 0.771 0.571 3-1 3 Pl. Grove 0.710 0.800 0.633 0.649 4-1 4 Am. Fork 0.693 0.800 0.613 0.567 4-1 5 Farmington 0.692 1.000 0.400 0.617 5-0 6 Corner Cyn 0.682 0.600 0.783 0.597 3-2 7 Riverton 0.678 0.600 0.783 0.558 3-2 8 Davis 0.665 0.600 0.767 0.500 3-2 9 Mtn. Ridge 0.625 0.800 0.483 0.479 4-1 10 West 0.609 0.600 0.650 0.463 3-2 11 Bingham 0.605 0.600 0.583 0.722 3-2 12 West Jordan 0.599 0.750 0.438 0.646 3-1 13 Layton 0.588 0.600 0.600 0.483 3-2 14 Granger 0.533 0.500 0.563 0.550 2-2 15 Herriman 0.513 0.400 0.600 0.631 2-3 16 Syracuse 0.508 0.600 0.400 0.577 3-2 17 Cyprus 0.503 0.600 0.400 0.530 3-2 18 Roy 0.481 0.600 0.350 0.533 3-2 19 Fremont 0.459 0.400 0.500 0.540 2-3 20 Copper Hills 0.454 0.400 0.500 0.490 2-3 21 Westlake 0.428 0.400 0.450 0.457 2-3 22 Weber 0.386 0.000 0.750 0.489 0-5 23 Kearns 0.337 0.200 0.450 0.447 1-4 24 Taylorsville 0.335 0.400 0.250 0.425 2-3 25 Clearfield 0.248 0.000 0.450 0.450 0-5 26 Hunter 0.246 0.000 0.450 0.430 0-5

Class 5A Rankings Rank Team WP OWP OOWP RPI Record 1 Timpview 0.801 0.800 0.839 0.634 4-1 2 Springville 0.757 0.800 0.733 0.669 4-1 3 Lehi 0.756 1.000 0.550 0.580 5-0 4 Provo 0.752 0.800 0.750 0.540 4-1 5 Bonneville 0.718 1.000 0.450 0.653 5-0 6 Stansbury 0.712 1.000 0.450 0.590 5-0 7 Brighton 0.658 0.800 0.550 0.500 4-1 8 Orem 0.648 0.500 0.813 0.577 2-2 9 Bountiful 0.619 0.600 0.650 0.563 3-2 10 Box Elder 0.613 0.800 0.450 0.500 4-1 11 Payson 0.609 0.600 0.650 0.466 3-2 12 Spanish Fork 0.597 0.500 0.688 0.625 2-2 13 Skyline 0.592 0.600 0.600 0.515 3-2 14 Viewmont 0.590 0.600 0.600 0.500 3-2 15 Cedar Valley 0.578 0.600 0.550 0.607 3-2 16 East 0.534 0.400 0.667 0.539 2-3 17 Park City 0.531 0.800 0.250 0.583 4-1 18 Timpanogos 0.524 0.800 0.250 0.510 4-1 19 Uintah 0.506 0.400 0.613 0.500 2-3 20 Woods Cross 0.492 0.400 0.583 0.498 2-3 21 Alta 0.481 0.600 0.350 0.533 3-2 22 Olympus 0.474 0.600 0.350 0.467 3-2 23 Wasatch 0.472 0.400 0.550 0.440 2-3 24 Maple Mtn. 0.407 0.200 0.600 0.470 1-4 25 Jordan 0.370 0.400 0.350 0.327 2-3 26 Highland 0.366 0.200 0.500 0.510 1-4 27 Northridge 0.365 0.400 0.300 0.498 2-3 28 Tooele 0.346 0.200 0.467 0.456 1-4 29 Mtn. View 0.315 0.000 0.600 0.453 0-5 30 Salem Hills 0.296 0.200 0.350 0.480 1-4 31 Hillcrest 0.224 0.000 0.400 0.443 0-5 32 Murray 0.213 0.000 0.400 0.330 0-5

Class 4A Rankings Rank Team WP OWP OOWP RPI Record 1 Crimson Clf 0.693 0.800 0.583 0.709 4-1 2 Ridgeline 0.682 0.600 0.800 0.523 3-2 3 Dixie 0.680 0.750 0.625 0.608 3-1 4 Desert Hills 0.629 0.600 0.667 0.594 3-2 5 Snow Cyn 0.532 0.400 0.650 0.590 2-3 6 Mtn. Crest 0.529 0.400 0.650 0.560 2-3 7 Logan 0.502 0.600 0.400 0.521 3-2 8 Cedar 0.465 0.400 0.517 0.523 2-3 9 Green Cyn 0.449 0.200 0.700 0.443 1-4 10 Sky View 0.353 0.200 0.483 0.457 1-4 11 Hurricane 0.340 0.200 0.450 0.471 1-4 12 Bear River 0.298 0.200 0.350 0.500 1-4 13 Pine View 0.234 0.000 0.417 0.469 0-4

Class 3A Rankings Rank Team WP OWP OOWP RPI Record 1 Grantsville 0.742 1.000 0.500 0.667 5-0 2 Morgan 0.687 1.000 0.400 0.573 5-0 3 Juab 0.683 1.000 0.400 0.529 5-0 4 Ben Lomond 0.603 0.533 0.721 0.384 3-2 5 Richfield 0.549 0.800 0.279 0.637 4-1 6 Canyon View 0.525 0.600 0.429 0.620 3-2 7 No. Sanpete 0.507 0.400 0.600 0.566 2-3 8 Ogden 0.492 0.250 0.766 0.352 1-3 9 Manti 0.475 0.400 0.550 0.478 2-3 10 Juan Diego 0.467 0.400 0.525 0.504 2-3 11 Union 0.465 0.400 0.517 0.525 2-3 12 Carbon 0.393 0.400 0.350 0.555 2-3

Class 2A Rankings Rank Team WP OWP OOWP RPI Record 1 San Juan 0.909 1.150 0.738 0.593 5-0 2 So. Summit 0.846 1.350 0.350 0.812 5-0 3 Emery 0.637 0.750 0.563 0.467 2-2 4 Judge 0.628 0.700 0.594 0.462 3-2 5 Beaver 0.585 0.400 0.821 0.356 2-3 6 Summit Acad. 0.562 0.750 0.354 0.647 3-2 7 So. Sevier 0.516 0.450 0.592 0.471 2-3 8 Grand 0.420 0.400 0.442 0.408 2-3 9 Millard 0.388 0.000 0.788 0.340 0-5 10 Providence 0.359 0.375 0.292 0.590 1-3 11 ALA 0.321 0.000 0.613 0.452 0-5 12 Delta 0.265 0.000 0.450 0.623 0-5

Class 1A Rankings Rank Team WP OWP OOWP RPI Record 1 Layton Chr. 0.751 0.800 0.721 0.664 3-2 2 Milford 0.743 0.800 0.729 0.548 4-1 3 No. Sevier 0.733 0.900 0.604 0.559 4-1 4 Enterprise 0.710 1.000 0.422 0.703 4-0 5 Gunnison 0.622 0.800 0.450 0.596 4-1 6 Kanab 0.619 1.000 0.217 0.712 5-0 7 No. Summit 0.510 0.200 0.838 0.432 1-4 8 Parowan 0.392 0.250 0.531 0.403 1-3 9 Duchesne 0.389 0.250 0.500 0.519 1-3 10 Water Cyn 0.187 0.200 0.117 0.442 1-4