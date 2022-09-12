Ken Jennings rings in a new season of ‘Jeopardy!’ — as permanent host

A new season of “Jeopardy!” has finally arrived. Here’s a look at what to expect from Season 39.

When does the new season of ‘Jeopardy!’ begin?

“Jeopardy!” begins its 39th season on Sept. 12.

The season premiere will feature the return of Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, who won $23,401 during the final episode of Season 38 a month and a half ago, ARLnow.com reported.

During the Season 39 premiere, Guzman will compete against Tim Faulkner, a paperboy from Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Katherine May, a financial institution risk manager from Riverside, Illinois, per the “Jeopardy!” website.

On Monday, “Jeopardy!” shared a clip from the season premiere, showing host Ken Jennings welcoming in the new season.

“I am so honored to be announced as the host of ‘Jeopardy!’ but I am even more excited to be here with you beginning a new season with our Emmy winning ‘Jeopardy!’ staff and crew,” Jennings said in the clip, noting that there was a live audience in the studio for the first time since the start of the pandemic.”

After two and a half years without an audience, it feels good to have you back.



What to expect from Season 39 of ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” has several big things on the horizon this season.

This fall will see the return of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on Sept. 25, the Deseret News previously reported. Hosted by “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” features a number of actors, comedians and athletes, including: “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu, “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu, WNBA star Candace Parker and comedians Patton Oswalt and Iliza Shlesinger. Visit Deseret News for the full list.

The highly anticipated “Tournament of Champions” — featuring mega-champions like Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach — is also expected to air beginning Oct. 31, per the Deseret News.

“Jeopardy!” also has a special plan in place for Election Day on Nov. 8 — which happens to fall on the second anniversary of Alex Trebek’s death.

“We are planning something really tremendous for Election Day,” “Jeopardy!” executive producer Michael Davies revealed in a recent episode of the podcast “Inside Jeopardy!” “I believe it may well break the internet as well. That’s all I’m going to say at this point.”

Who are the hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’?

In late July, “Jeopardy!” officially announced that Jennings and Bialik would permanently split hosting duties for the quiz show moving forward.

“The fact is, we have so much ‘Jeopardy!’ to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed,” Davies said in a statement, per the Deseret News.

Jennings is hosting “Jeopardy!” through December — including the Tournament of Champions — and Bialik will then take over in January, although it isn’t clear how long she will host due to her commitments to the sitcom “Call Me Kat,” the Deseret News reported.

“We know you value consistency, so we will not flip-flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule,” Davies said in a statement, according to the Deseret News.

