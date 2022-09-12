“The Dropout” star Amanda Seyfried wins the Emmy

Amanda Seyfried received her first nomination for an Emmy this year and won: best lead actress in a limited series or anthology. According to Glamour, Seyfried said that her role in “The Dropout” was different.

She said, “With this, I was getting to explore a character in a way that I haven’t before. It’s a pretty insane true story, and it was pretty well-written. I’m glad it turned out the way it did and that people like it.”

The “Letters to Juliet” star was announced as the winner for the Emmy. In her acceptance speech, she told her child that it was time to go to bed and also thanked her dog Finn while the audience chuckled along with her.

Amanda Seyfried wins a first career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for @TheDropoutHulu! 👏 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/MU0RK5xhyj — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Who did Amanda Seyfried play in “The Dropout”?

According to Indie Wire, Seyfried played Elizabeth Holmes— a tech entrepreneur.

Elizabeth Holmes is a real person. According to Indie Wire, she is a notorious fraudster, “Holmes, recently found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was the darling of Silicon Valley, alongside her company Theranos, which claimed to be able to take patients’ blood without using a syringe.”

While the show is based on Elizabeth Holmes, there are fictional elements to it and Seyfried said that this show was interesting because she got to explore inside of Holmes’ head.

Where can you stream “The Dropout”?