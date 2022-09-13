High school girls soccer Tuesday highlights: Bonneville, Ridgeline earn big region wins

Regulation and two overtimes weren’t enough for anyone to get on the scoresheet, as Kearns and Hunter defended each other well.

But as the game went to a shootout, it was the Cougars who came out on top, 4-3, giving Kearns redemption from its 1-0 defeat to Hunter over three weeks ago. Jazmine Espinoza made crucial saves and recorded the clean sheet for the Cougars. With the win, Kearns is now tied with Hunter for second place in Region 2, trailing only Roy.

“The girls fought through a very physical game. After graduating 14 seniors last year our young team has been working hard to prove that they have what it takes this season. They worked together and never gave up. Shootouts are a lot of pressure, but our young players kept their composure. With a few critical saves by our amazing goalie we were able to walk away with a win,” Kearns head coach Jennasee Robison said.

A brace from Sadie Beardall propelled the Lakers past Northridge (7-3) Tuesday afternoon, giving them their 11th victory of the season.

The win also separated Bonneville (5-0 in region) in the race for the Region 5 title, as the second-place Knights fell to 2-3 in region play. With the second half of region play around the corner, things are looking pretty promising for the Lakers.

“Going into todays match we emphasized on playing as one and to have fun, to enjoy playing together, and let’s just say they showed up to play today. This season has been a blast. The girls don’t always play perfect soccer, and that’s to be expected, however, they have been able to figure it out and do enough to come out on top. We have focused this year on not looking beyond the next game, to play as one but to also have fun and so far I could not be more proud of this group of girls,” Bonneville head coach Makenzie Price said.

In a match that started in a complete downpour, it was the Wasps that came out on top. Berkley Binggeli scored off of two corner kicks from Brooklyn Remund and Antonia Dunn picked up the clean sheet to lead Wasatch (4-7) to the upset win over the Red Devils (7-4).

“It was a great win for our team as we continue to build a positive culture together. Everyone that stepped on the field made a difference and had an impact — it was an awesome team effort. They did a great job winning balls out of there air, winning the second balls that were skipping on a very wet field and were able to connect through the midfield. This win was huge as we move into the second half of region play,” Wasatch head coach Tara Lundberg said.

In a matchup that would determine who would control sole possession of first place in Region 9, the Golden Eagles— thanks to a hat trick from Nixon Jackson and two assists from Ruth Swain — defeated the SkyHawks to move to 4-1 in region play.

The win was a crucial one for Maple Mountain, which suffered a hard-to-swallow defeat to Spanish Fork last week. Through the first half of region play, Salem Hills, Springville and Wasatch all sit one game behind Maple Mountain in what is shaping up to be an intriguing battle for the Region 9 crown.

“We needed the win today. After a tough loss last week, this was a chance for us to learn how to bounce back and not stay defeated. The game tonight was a lot like our season has been, overall good but not perfect. We played strong and connected passes. Now we need to put together a full 80 minutes of mental toughness to go with our physical play,” said Maple Mountain head coach Clif Swain.

Ridgeline delivered a strong showing Tuesday night, securing a three-goal victory over Logan and rebounding from a difficult loss to Mountain Crest last week. Brynli Baker notched a brace in the victory for the Riverhawks, who hope that the win will build momentum heading into the second half of region play.

“Tonight we overcame a slow start against an inspired Logan team to score three, well-worked goals and played an improved second half. Our team is coming together and we are finding ourselves as we play in a difficult region. There are some tough teams in Cache Valley and we have to bring our best every time we take the field. I’m proud of the dedication the players are showing to their individual training and the team,” Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said.

