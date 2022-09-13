D23: Marvel announces new Halloween special, ‘Thunderbolts’ cast, ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer and more

Disney opened several cans of worms at the D23 event on Saturday as it released cast news, teasers and trailers for upcoming Marvel shows and movies.

Here’s a list of trailers and announcements that were unveiled at the Marvel panel.

‘Werewolf By Night’ Halloween special

Directed by Michael Giacchino, the trailer follows Jack Russell, played by Gael García Bernal, as the title character alongside Elsa Bloodstone, a monster hunter played by Laura Donnelly.

It features Man-Thing, “a humanoid swamp monster aka Dr. Theodore ‘Ted’ Sallis,” per TV Line. It will be released Oct. 7 on Disney+.

The ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer is out

The first trailer for this show, bringing Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury back in the spotlight as he tackles Skrulls who are invading Earth. Other actors spotted in the clip are Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, per Polygon.

The series will be released in July 2023.

‘Thunderbolts’ cast lineup confirmed

This movie about dark superheroes will feature characters like Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), according to CNET.

It will be directed by Jake Schreier and will hit the big screen July 26, 2024.

‘The Marvels’ trailer released

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the trailer shows teases Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) interacting with each other and fighting together. Per BuzzFeed, the three superheroes can teleport and trade places with each other.

The anticipated movie will be released July 28, 2023.

New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ clip

According to CNET, director Ryan Coogler showed an exclusive scene from the upcoming movie, where a group of people are after Wakanda’s vibranium supply after the death of King T’Challa. But the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s all-female special forces unit, isn’t going to let them get away that easily.

The movie will be released on Nov. 11.

‘Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantamania’ directly linked to ‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty’

Marvel top boss Kevin Feige said that the upcoming “Ant-Man and Wasp” will be “a direct line into Phase 5 and Kang Dynasty,” per IGN.

The event gave a sneak peek of some behind-the-scenes footage and even revealed the villain to be MODOK.

“Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantamania” premieres Feb. 17, 2023.

The trailer for “Echo” and first footage for “Ironheart” were also released during the D23 event.

