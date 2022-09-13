This 21-year-old saxophonist could win ‘AGT’

Avery Dixon, a 21-year-old saxophonist from Atlanta, is one of 11 acts in the running for $1 million on “AGT.”

Who is Avery Dixon on ‘AGT’?

For his “AGT” audition, Dixon performed a rousing rendition of Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness” on the sax. On YouTube, that audition has more than 6 million views.

Before playing the song, Dixon shared with the “AGT” judges that he was bullied for his voice and his appearance when he was younger and ultimately found the saxophone to be an outlet for him to escape all of the negativity, per the Deseret News. According to the bio on his website, Dixon was born early and weighed 1 pound, 8 ounces.

“You need to be here, you’re supposed to be here,” “AGT” judge Howie Mandel said following Dixon’s audition. “And you will change the world.”

“When you play with your instrument, you play with your heart, and we feel it,” “AGT” judge Heidi Klum added.

“AGT” host Terry Crews went on to give Dixon the Golden Buzzer, immediately advancing the saxophone player to the live shows, where he performed Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground” and earned enough audience votes to land a spot in the finale.

In performing the saxophone on “AGT,” Dixon is carrying on the legacy of his great-grandfather, R&B saxophonist Maxwell Davis, who worked with artists like Etta James and B.B. King, according to Dixon’s bio.

When is the ‘AGT’ finale?

Dixon will perform in the “AGT” finale on Sept. 13, with the show revealing the results of the competition on Sept. 14.