Tuesday, September 13, 2022 
BYU’s Kalani Sitake, Chase Roberts recognized by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit as stars from last weekend

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) celebrates a touchdown as BYU and Baylor play on Sept. 10, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) celebrates a touchdown as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. On the heels of the BYU Cougars’ huge win over the Baylor Bears last weekend, head coach Kalani Sitake and wide receiver Roberts were recognized by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, as two of the top performers in all of college football from last weekend.

On the heels of the BYU Cougars’ huge win over the Baylor Bears last weekend, head coach Kalani Sitake and wide receiver Chase Roberts were recognized by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on Monday as two of the top performers in all of college football from last weekend.

Each week, Herbstreit identifies his top teams, coaches and players from the previous weekend’s games (there is not a set number he includes), and Sitake and Roberts cracked this week’s lists.

Sitake was third among seven on the coaches list, while Roberts was fifth among seven on the players list.

Sitake was joined by Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Georgia Southern’s Clay Helton, Washington State’s Jake Dickert, Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire, Duke’s Mike Elko and Marshall’s Charles Huff.

Roberts was joined by Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Kansas State’s Phillip Brooks, Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon, Marshall’s Khalan Laborn, USC’s Caleb Williams and Texas Tech’s Donovan Smith.

Despite BYU’s big win, it was not on Herbstreit’s top teams list. Kentucky, Appalachian State, Marshall, Washington State, Iowa State, Georgia Southern and Kansas made that list.

