‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Squid Game’ proved to be Emmy favorites

Cheesy jokes, lively cheers and heartwarming acceptance speeches. It’s official: the Emmy Awards are back in full swing after two years of limited ceremonies due to the pandemic.

Streaming services like HBO and Apple TV+ dominated the list of winners. Here are all the highlights from the Emmys last night.

‘Succession’ wins top award

With 25 nominations, HBO’s “Succession” — a satire on a dysfunctional business family — won the Emmy for best drama series again this year, as well as four other categories.

Creator Jesse Armstrong won an Emmy for best writing and Matthew Macfadyen took home the prize for best supporting actor in a drama series.

“It’s a big week for successions,” said Armstrong, referring to King Charles III ascending the British throne, in his acceptance speech. “Evidently, there was a little bit more voting involved in our winning than King Charles.”

It was the only time the subject of the royal family came up that night.

‘Ted Lasso’ came up in best comedy and Jason Sudeikis won best actor

Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso,” a feel-good comedy about an American soccer coach, snagged the Emmy for best comedy series, as it did in 2021, and four other trophies.

The competition was stiff. Nominations included “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Hacks,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building” and more.

Repeat winner Jason Sudeikis took home the award for outstanding lead actor and his supporting actor Brett Goldstein also took home a trophy.

‘The White Lotus’ takes whatever is left

“The White Lotus,” an HBO limited series about a mysterious murder at a resort, managed to sweep up the rest and collect five awards — three of which writer-director Mike White took home.

Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett won the award for outstanding supporting actor and actress for “The White Lotus.”

The show also won a few technical awards for casting, editing, main title design, music composition and sound mixing.

‘Squid Game’ made history

Meanwhile, “Squid Game” came to win and to make history — lead actor Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian to win an Emmy for best drama series actor.

“Thank you for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen,” Lee said, addressing “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also won an Emmy for best drama series directing.

Lee then thanked viewers in his home country for watching in Korean.

Lizzo is halfway to EGOT

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, who wore a puffy red gown to the function, became a newly minted Emmy winner on Monday night. She took home the trophy for “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” a competition show where the singer picks out her backup dancers.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” Lizzo said in her acceptance speech.

Julia Garner wins third time in a row for ‘Ozark’

Netflix’s four-season strong series about a former financial adviser getting himself and his family involved with a cartel was nominated for seven categories in addition to technical awards.

Julia Garner, who plays Ruth, an orphan girl with an acid tongue, has won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress each time since the second season released in 2019. She racked up her third Emmy Monday night.

“I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunner Chris Mundy and all the writers in the writer’s room. Thank you for writing Ruth, she’s changed my life,” she said.

“I want to thank Jason Bateman for taking a chance on me and Laura Linney, you’ve been such a guiding light to me,” she said.