Why Utah coach Kyle Whittingham doesn’t like college football overtime rules

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham isn’t a fan of college football overtime rules.

The NCAA has amended its OT rules to shorten the time of games and to cut down on the number of plays run in extra time.

Teams are now required to try a two-point conversion after a touchdown beginning with the second overtime period. Previously, that began in the third overtime.

Last season, the Utes played a three-overtime game against San Diego State. Utah dropped a dramatic 33-31 decision that day.

“I’d rather have it be the NFL model. I don’t like the college model at all. Why play football one way for 60 minutes and then change it for overtime?” he said. “Just keep playing football and go from there. I’m not a fan of the college model. But that’s what it is. So you adapt and you play towards that end.”

Whittingham wishes the NCAA would decide tie games like the NFL does.

“They stopped doing that because the games were too long, I guess,” he said. “I think the NFL model is great. I’d much rather play that way.”

Utes on the air

San Diego State (1-1) at No. 14 Utah (1-1)

Saturday, 8 p.m. MDT

Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Radio: ESPN 700