Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 
Television Music Entertainment

He’s been called ‘the new Elvis of country.’ Will he win ‘AGT’?

He started out as an Elvis impersonator. Now, this 24-year-old singer is finding his own style

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
SHARE He’s been called ‘the new Elvis of country.’ Will he win ‘AGT’?
Drake Milligan performs on “AGT.”

Drake Milligan is one of 11 acts competing in the “AGT” 2022 finale.

Trae Patton, NBC

Drake Milligan is one of 11 acts competing for $1 million in the “AGT” finale.

Related

Who is Drake Milligan on ‘AGT’?

Drake Milligan, a 24-year-old country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, performed his original song “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” for his “AGT” audition, which has more than 6 million views on YouTube.

After hearing the song, “AGT” judge Howie Mandel called Milligan “the new Elvis of country” — a major compliment for the singer, who has been an Elvis fan since the age of 7, the Deseret News reported.

“I think that song’s a hit,” Mandel said. “And I think that you’re a hit. You’re like the new Elvis of country. I think you’re going to break out from this particular song, this particular moment, on this particular night.” 

In an interview with Fort Worth Weekly, Milligan shared his passion for Elvis, which began when he was 7 and saw an Elvis impersonator performing at a 1950s-style burger joint.

“That was kind of the turning point,” he said. “I saw that guy and went home thinking Elvis was just the coolest thing in the world. I started researching everything I could about him and listened to all his songs. Got a costume and dressed up as him for Halloween. Kind of grew into dancing on the coffee table singing ‘Blue Christmas’ or whatever. It was kind of a phase until it wasn’t. It just grew and grew. It started me on singing, and my first gigs in high school were playing around as an Elvis tribute artist.”

That ultimately led Milligan to portray Presley in CMT’s short-lived drama series “Sun Records” in 2017.

Now, Milligan is showcasing his own music on “AGT.” For the show’s semifinal round, Milligan performed another original song, “Kiss Goodbye All Night,” which landed him a spot in the finale.

Milligan is releasing his debut album on Sept. 15 — a day after the two-part “AGT” finale, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Related

When is the ‘AGT’ finale?

Milligan will perform in the “AGT” finale on Sept. 13, with the show revealing the results of the competition on Sept. 14.

Next Up In Utah
Why do Utahns like funeral potatoes, fry sauce and green Jell-O?
Cox, GOP governors: Student loan forgiveness ‘rewards rich, punishes poor’
Parents threw punches at a football game — but we should be worried about the kids
You think you’re ‘quiet quitting’ — but your managers might be ‘quiet firing’ you
Is inflation easing? Here’s what the latest report shows for gas, food, housing prices
Which states are most polluted?