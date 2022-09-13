Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 
This 14-year-old singer could win ‘America’s Got Talent’

Although she’s only 14, this is not Sara James’ first time competing in a major television competition

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Greg Gayne, NBC

Who is Sara James on ‘AGT’?

Sara James, a 14-year-old singer from Poland, has been a strong contender on “AGT” this season, earning Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer after performing a powerful rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Lovely” for her audition, which has more than 18 million views on YouTube.

“We’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow,” Cowell told the singer after her audition. “You have a real star glow about you.”

For the semifinal round, James performed a unique rendition of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” and received enough votes to advance to the finale.

Although she’s only 14, “AGT” is not the singer’s first time competing in a major television competition. James was the Season 4 winner of Poland’s “The Voice Kids,” and also competed in the 2021 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, where she finished second behind Armenia, according to Junioreurovision.tv.

When is the ‘AGT’ finale?

James will perform in the “AGT” finale on Sept. 13, with the show revealing the results of the competition on Sept. 14.

