‘Being a female Arab dancer is not fully supported yet’: Will this dance group win ‘AGT’?

The dance group Mayyas is one of 11 acts competing for $1 million in the “AGT” finale.

Who is Mayyas?

Mayyas is a Lebanese dance group that earned the golden buzzer from “AGT” judge Sofia Vergara during the show’s audition round. To date, the audition has nearly 17 million views on YouTube.

“We want to show the world that we’re able to stand on our own two feet as really strong and powerful women,” one of the dancers said during a clip that aired before their audition, per the Deseret News.

“It was the most beautiful, creative dancing I’ve ever seen,” Vergara told the women after their routine, before hitting the golden buzzer for the group to send them to the show’s live round.

Mayyas — which is an Arabic word for the proud walk of a lioness — continued to wow the “AGT” audiences and judges during the semifinals.

“I think that by far, for me personally, it is probably the most impressive, wonderful act I have seen in my years on this show,” judge Howie Mandel told People after the semifinal round. “It’s not like anything you can describe. It was amazing. It was just beautiful and mesmerizing and hypnotizing and powerful. Then take into account where they’re from and what the culture is, and what they’re up against and what women are up against anyhow, all over the world. They need to be the poster people for female empowerment.”

This is not the dance company’s first time competing on TV. The crew, founded by Nadim Cherfan in Beirut, was the champion of “Arabs Got Talent” in 2019, according to TheNationalNews.com. The group also made it to the semifinals on “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

“Unfortunately, being a female Arab dancer is not fully supported yet,” one of the dancers said during the “AGT” audition round, per Arab News. “Us being here, standing on the biggest stage of the world, is our only chance to prove to the world what Arab women can do.”

When is the ‘AGT’ finale?

Mayyas will perform in the “AGT” finale on Sept. 13, with the show revealing the results of the competition on Sept. 14.