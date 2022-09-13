BYU football adds commitment for its 2024 recruiting class from California athlete

The commitment list for BYU football’s 2024 recruiting class grew on Tuesday, as California athlete Chance Harrison pledged to join Kalani Sitake’s program.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound high school junior announced his commitment to BYU on social media. He is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports.

He plays both defensive back and wide receiver at Rio Mesa High in Oxnard, California.

Through three games this season, Harrison has 15 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns, per Max Preps.

Harrison indicated on Twitter he received a scholarship offer from BYU back in April after talking with Cougars cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford.

BYU is Harrison’s lone scholarship offer at this point, according to 247 Sports.

Harrison is the fourth commit to BYU’s 2024 class, joining Stansbury High athlete Easton Baker, Springville defensive lineman Dallin Johnson and Spanish Fork linebacker Adney Reid.