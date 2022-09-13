Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

BYU football adds commitment for its 2024 recruiting class from California athlete

Chance Harrison is a junior at Rio Mesa High and has 201 receiving yards this season

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE BYU football adds commitment for its 2024 recruiting class from California athlete
BYU players make their way onto the field ahead of an NCAA college football game against Utah.

BYU players make their way onto the field ahead of an NCAA college football game against Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

The commitment list for BYU football’s 2024 recruiting class grew on Tuesday, as California athlete Chance Harrison pledged to join Kalani Sitake’s program.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound high school junior announced his commitment to BYU on social media. He is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports.

He plays both defensive back and wide receiver at Rio Mesa High in Oxnard, California.

Through three games this season, Harrison has 15 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns, per Max Preps.

Harrison indicated on Twitter he received a scholarship offer from BYU back in April after talking with Cougars cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford.

BYU is Harrison’s lone scholarship offer at this point, according to 247 Sports.

Harrison is the fourth commit to BYU’s 2024 class, joining Stansbury High athlete Easton Baker, Springville defensive lineman Dallin Johnson and Spanish Fork linebacker Adney Reid.

Next Up In BYU sports
Moonshot: What BYU and UCF have in common as they prepare for new frontier
WCC releases statement backing BYU’s investigation into racism
BYU’s Kalani Sitake, Chase Roberts recognized by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit as stars from last weekend
The BYU-Baylor game drew a big late-night television crowd. How many people tuned in?
BYU is climbing in the power rankings after beating Baylor. What about Utah and Utah State?
Will Saturday’s game at Oregon be a ‘defining moment’ for Cougars in 2022?