Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 
Television Entertainment

This comedian — who starred on ‘The Office’ — could win ‘America’s Got Talent’

Mike E. Winfield is one of 11 acts in the ‘AGT’ finale

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Comedian Mike E. Winfield on “AGT.”

Comedian Mike E. Winfield does a routine during the “AGT” 2022 finale.

Casey Durkin, NBC

Mike E. Winfield is one of 11 acts competing for $1 million in the “AGT” finale.

Who is Mike E. Winfield on ‘AGT’?

Winfield, a stand-up comedian from Baltimore, Maryland, impressed the “AGT” judges so much during the semifinal round that “AGT” judge Howie Mandel ended up offering the comedian the chance to open for him at his upcoming show, People reported.

“No matter what, I want to see more of you,” Mandel said, per People. “I either want to see you in the final or I’d love to share a stage with you. That’s what it is.”

During night one of the “AGT” finale, which aired Sept. 13, Winfield did a routine about his newfound fame since competing on the show. “AGT” judge Simon Cowell said he was impressed that the comedian could be so funny while being so casual at the same time.

Mandel, who has been vocal in his support for Winfield, said the comedian is “like a superstar” and that he hopes Winfield takes home the $1 million prize, according to the reality competition site Gold Derby.

According to Winfield’s website, the comedian has appeared on “The Late Show With David Letterman,” and appeared a few times in the sitcom “The Office” as a warehouse guy.

Winfield opens up about his family life in his routines, commonly talking about how he married an older woman.

“He often jokes about the age difference and his wife treating him like a kid,” his website states. “For instance in the grocery store she yells in front of everyone, ‘You better not throw anything extra in the shopping cart.’ His response? ‘Well that’s hard for me to do while I’m sitting in it!’”

When will ‘AGT’ announce the 2022 winner?

“AGT” will reveal the 2022 season winner during the results show on Sept. 14. The 2-hour episode begins at 8 p.m. MT on NBC.

