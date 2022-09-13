Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

A look at the uniforms Utah will wear against San Diego State

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE A look at the uniforms Utah will wear against San Diego State
Utah tight end Brant Kuithe celebrates a TD with offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni in Salt Lake City on Oct. 16, 2021.

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) celebrates his touchdown with Utah Utes offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni (77) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Utah won 35-21.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah is looking to improve to 2-1 on the season and get payback for last season’s 3OT loss when the Utes take on San Diego State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m. MT.

The Utes will be wearing a black helmet with a “Block U” decal with a tribal pattern, black jerseys with red numbers and red pants.

This is the first time this season that the Utes have donned a black jersey or a black helmet.

Saturday’s game is the Ute Proud game, which celebrates the Ute Tribe.

Next Up In Sports
High school girls soccer: Mountain Ridge rallies past Riverton to remain perfect in Region 3
What those who were there remember about LaVell Edwards’ first game as BYU’s head coach
It didn’t take long for Cody Barton to shine with Bobby Wagner gone
Why an NBA owner was just suspended for one year
What Oregon coach Dan Lanning thinks about the No. 12 Cougars
Where is Appalachian State? And why is Texas A&M in hot water for heckling the Mountaineers?