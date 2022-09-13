A look at the uniforms Utah will wear against San Diego State

Utah is looking to improve to 2-1 on the season and get payback for last season’s 3OT loss when the Utes take on San Diego State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m. MT.

The Utes will be wearing a black helmet with a “Block U” decal with a tribal pattern, black jerseys with red numbers and red pants.

This is the first time this season that the Utes have donned a black jersey or a black helmet.

Saturday’s game is the Ute Proud game, which celebrates the Ute Tribe.

